Haifa Municipality improves accessibility at beaches for disabled people

The Haifa Municipality has been working to improve the lives of its citizens, most recently to improve the accessibility of the city's beaches for people with disabilities. New developments that the municipality has worked on includes a special kind of wheelchair that is suited to enter the warm waters of the beach.Some beaches, such as the "Zamir Beach" had this special kind of wheelchair that is adapted for use by the disabled and physically handicapped.The new chair (for those who have difficulty walking) reportedly consists of three balloon wheels, an aluminum frame and two side floats that also serve as handles.
More programs are slowly being developed in Israel to help people with disabilities, with even the Home Front Command recently developing an app that would include features for deaf users. Furthermore, history was made recently in the new Knesset, as the first deaf MK from Yamina, Shirley Pinto, was recently elected into public office.