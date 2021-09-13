Israeli geek convention ICon returns for hybrid festival this Sukkot

Israel's premier geek convention ICon is back for 2021 in a limited form.

Dubbed "Mini-ICon," the festival will be held over the course of three days, September 22-23 and 26, during the Sukkot holiday,

Unlike several years in the past, the festival will be held in a hybrid format, with virtual events held online and in-person events held at the Eshkol Pais venue by the Tel Aviv Cinematheque.

Due to gathering restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, tickets must be reserved for all in-person events - even the free ones, and spaces are limited.

Also due to the restrictions in place, the vendors selling new or used books, comics, geek paraphernalia and more will not be present this year, though shopping will be available at Dizengoff Center.

Tickets are also needed for virtual events.

First organized by the Israeli Society for Science Fiction and Fantasy in 1998, the ICon Festival is a much-anticipated event every year for geeks from across the country. It often attracts high-profile guests from across the geek world, such as in 2019, when it featured famed fantasy writer Brandon Sanderson

Tickets can be bought online after registering here