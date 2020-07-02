Jaffa Festival for Contemporary Arab Culture returns for fifth year

The fifth annual Jaffa Festival for Contemporary Arab Culture will be gathering once more with the goal of exposing Israeli audiences to new and fascinating Arab culture.The festival features original productions, premieres of special productions, as well as theater events, musical performances, film and more. The event spans three days, from July 16-18.HaRais, a staged reading of Daniel Bukri’s original play, is a comic drama which will be premiering in Hebrew at the festival, as well as opening its line of performances.Following that is Ten Notes on the Annexation, in which 10 different performers present alternating angles in Hebrew and Arabic on the planned annexation of 30% of the West Bank.Later that evening is Yaffo-Paris-Marseille, a documentary on the two successful productions, Oum Kalthoum and Farid El Atrash. The film is being premiered at the festival in Hebrew, Arabic and French with an English translation.A performance of Abed El-Halim Hafez’s music will be performed in tribute to the singer and actor in Arabic, with the presentation in Hebrew, to close off the first night.On the following day, My Life Story, an autobiographical play by Fauda actor George Iskandar, will start off the evening’s events in Arabic and Hebrew.Days of the Tanzim, a new play presented by Jaffa Theater and Al Saraya Theater about politics and crime among Palestinians in Israel, will be premiered next in Arabic with Hebrew subtitles.The night will be capped off with an indie rock performance by Project Meizan Anna Loulou Community and Production House.On the third and final day, a children’s play called Shmulik the Porcupine about friendship transcending borders will be presented.Throughout the afternoon following that, Futna Jaber will be conducting numerous workshops ranging from healthy sweets to puppet theater.In the evening, Naila Azam Labas will be performing Palestinian folklore music in Arabic.Modern Palestinian prose on female existence, titled Severed Tongue, will be read in Arabic and Hebrew next.Ram Loevy’s The Dead of Yaffo, a film on children who smuggled into Jaffa from the West Bank, will be screened in Arabic, Hebrew and English to end the festival.Visit www.jaffatheatre.org.il for event times and prices.