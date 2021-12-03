The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Jerusalem highlights: December 3–9

What's new in Israel's capital in the upcoming week.

By HAGAY HACOHEN
Published: DECEMBER 3, 2021 12:28
‘LEFTOVERS’ BY Manar Zuabi. (photo credit: BARAK RUBIN)
‘LEFTOVERS’ BY Manar Zuabi.
(photo credit: BARAK RUBIN)
FRIDAY DECEMBER 3 – Come watch the 2021 critically acclaimed French horror-film Titane, directed by Julia Ducournau with actors Agathe Rousselle, Vincent Lindon and Garance Marillier at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. Alexia (played by Rousselle) is a serial killer with a unique interest in cars, who attempts to flee from the police by pretending to be the long-lost son of firefighter Vincent (Lindon). Not for the faint of heart, this sexually charged movie was described as a cross between the 1996 Crash and Japanese 2003 horror film Gozu by Variety film critic Peter Debruge. 6:45 p.m. NIS 40 per ticket. Film screened with English subtitles. Phone (02) 565-4333 to order.
SATURDAY DECEMBER 4 – Manar Zuabi will present her 2021 installation Leftovers at the Bezalel Contemporary Art Gallery at 119 Herzl Street, Tel Aviv, bringing a little of the Jerusalem-based art academy to the First Hebrew City. Curated by Prof. Dor Guez, Body-Tensioned Loom (Nol Motnaim) is the first exhibition on display at the new gallery and includes works by Yossi Berger, Maayan Shahar and others. The opening will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday the exhibition is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Phone (03) 682-4082 or email: [email protected] for more details. 
SUNDAY DECEMBER 5 – Free, Open Tour: Yad LaKashish, a nonprofit supporting the needy elderly of Jerusalem, will be having a special open tour of their art workshops today at 10:15 a.m. – No needs to book in advance or to bring a whole group with them. The tour is in English and is free of charge. Location: 14 Shivtei Israel Street (behind Safra Square). The Green Pass is required to enter the workshops and meet the artisans. For more information visit www.lifeline.org.il or email [email protected] or call (02) 628-7829.
MONDAY DECEMBER 6 – Return of “the Shuk Lady” – Take a fun walk in Mahaneh Yehuda in English with journalist, cookbook author and food writer, Sybil Kaplan. Learn how and where to shop in this roughly 90-minute walk. Vaccinated people only.
Starts at 11 a.m. NIS 60 per person (please bring exact sum). Reservations and info: Sybil Kaplan 054-705-0623.
TUESDAY DECEMBER 7 – Attend a special online screening of the 2019 film Comrade Dov and take part in a virtual discussion about the movie and its content with both former MK Dov Khenin and director Barak Heymann. Could communist ideology be useful in a Jewish state during an age of extreme climate challenges? Both the screening and discussion are free but patrons must register online to take part in the Hebrew-only event via this link – https://en.yonatannir.com/dov
WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 8 – Winter Lights - Take a winter walk at the Jerusalem Botanical Gardens to enjoy French crepes, live music and meet actors in seasonal costumes as you marvel at the lights decorating the trees around you. 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. NIS 40 per adult, NIS 25 for children between ages five and 12 years old, free for children less than five. Tickets may be purchased at the entrance or via phone *6226. Winter Lights will continue until December 31, 2021.
THURSDAY DECEMBER 9 – Stand-up comedian Idan Naidlitz will share insights from his life as a fresh dad (with a dad-bod) in this 75-minute show tonight at 9:30 p.m. at The Jerusalem Theater. Hebrew only, limited to those above 16 years old. NIS 74 per ticket. Call (02) 560-5755, 20 Marcus Street.
Throwing a good party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Why not drop me a line at [email protected] and let ‘In Jerusalem’ know about it? Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. While all information is welcome, receiving such notifications is not a guarantee they will be featured in the column.


Tags Jerusalem film shuk Mahane Yehuda
