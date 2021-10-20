Herzog to establish Israeli Climate Change Forum

In advance of the Sixth United Nations conference on climate change that will be taking place in Glasgow in the first week of November, President Isaac Herzog announced on Wednesday that he will establish an Israeli Climate Change Forum under his patronage.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will be among hundreds of world leaders attending the Glasgow conference. He is due to leave Israel on October 31 accompanied by Energy Minister Karinne Elharrar and Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg. Bennett will present some Israeli initiatives at the conference and will also meet with several foreign leaders.

Herzog, who is extremely concerned about the climate crisis, has appointed former MK Dov Khenin to head the forum which will work closely with the Life and Environment organization – the umbrella organization for about 130 organizations and institutions working in the realm of climate change and researching its effects.

Khenin, 63, while still a legislator, was one of the first people to raise the issue of climate change at the Knesset

Herzog spoke of climate change in the course of his inaugural address to the Knesset and stated that it was one of the areas to which he would give priority.

BIRDS FLY near factory emissions n Tangshan, China, in 2016. Waskow emphasizes the importance of using religion to fight climate change (credit: KIM KYUNG-HOON/FILE PHOTO/ REUTERS)

The establishment of the forum will indicate Israel's commitment to stand at the forefront of global discussions on the climate crisis and to create awareness among local and global leaders of the urgency in sharing information and finding solutions, the president said.