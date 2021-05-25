The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Jerusalem Jazz Festival returns to the Israel Museum

The show will take place this year June 22-24.

By BARRY DAVIS  
MAY 25, 2021 20:26
ELECTRONIC AND indie music duo Red Axes. (photo credit: ITZIK MOR)
ELECTRONIC AND indie music duo Red Axes.
(photo credit: ITZIK MOR)
 The Jerusalem Jazz Festival, an adjunct to the Israel Festival, will take place this year June 22-24 at its regular berth of the Israel Museum. All the shows will be held outside, in and around the Sculpture Garden.
Perennial artistic director and internationally acclaimed trumpeter Avishai Cohen has devised a particularly diverse program for the seventh edition of the festival, which follows some of the thematic guidelines of the main Israel Festival.
The Inspirational Connections category is carried over into the three-day jazz agenda, with a bunch of alluring interdisciplinary confluences lined up.
The crossover slots include the likes of cellist-vocalist Maya Belsitzman and drummer, real-life partner Matan Ephrat inspired by Miriam Roth’s 1974 children’s Hebrew classic Tale of Five Balloons. World-renowned jazz pianist Shai Maestro will weigh in with his trio, working off famed author Meir Shalev’s Two She-Bears, while vocalist Gilad Kahana will stretch the stylistic palette even further with a beat-based freestyle electronic outing together with producer Guy Mozes and drummer Nadav Luzia that feeds off Amos Oz’s autobiographical tome A Tale of Love and Darkness.
There is plenty more interdisciplinary fare on offer over the three days, with a high-energy collaboration featuring director Billy Levy-Nobleman working alongside the dynamic Shaat’nez duo of Tamir Muskat and Ori Kaplan – both members of the popular eclectic Balkan Beat Box act – bassist Itamar Ziegler and multi-instrumentalist Uri Brauner Kinrot. The foursome will take their creative cue from the museum’s striking exhibits of Anish Kapoor’s works, as well as items displayed in the Africa and Oceania Art Gallery.
Cohen clearly had at least one ear and eye on the younger crowd when he crafted the lineup, conceiving an intriguing interface between animation director Eden Calif and electronic and indie music duo Red Axes. The artistic backdrop for their show comes from the Yaacov Kaufman exhibition “1001 Characters,” on display in the Ruth Youth Wing.
Jazz fans looking for the real creative McCoy, in the festival’s stated genre, should enjoy the trio gig fronted by envelope-pushing pianist Maya Dunietz, who will be supported by bassist Barak Mori and versatile drummer Amir Bressler. Experimental electronica artist Rejoicer and Cohen will also contribute to the wide-ranging proceedings.
Things take a sharp turn homeward, to this part of the cultural and geographic world, when double bass player Hagai Belitzki fronts the Tarabass ensemble. The septet also includes acclaimed violinist Elad Levi and percussionist Hillel Amsallem. Belitzki originally trained as a jazz musician and will bring some pertinent improvisatory sentiments into the Arabic-leaning fray.
Other staged gigs include the traditional Jewish music-based jazzy Nigun Quartet, a stellar quintet led by saxophonist Asaf Yuria and trumpeter Hillel Salem, and also featuring Katya Tubul on piano, bassist Yonatan Levy and celebrated drummer Ofri Nehemia. Fans of straight-ahead jazz may also dig trombonist Yonatan Volchok’s Elevation foursome, with bassist-vocalist Rosa and her Salmons sextet putting out an entertaining mix of R & B, soul and jazz originals.
And there should be no shortage of wattage output when singer-songwriter Gal De Paz hosts the Las Piratas marching band, while stellar bass guitarist Yossi Fine’s synergy with poetry slam artist Orit Tashuma should keep the patrons duly engaged.
Cohen has also included cross-genre musician Ofer Mizrachi and his trio, who will span an expansive ethnic hinterland, taking in sounds, rhythms and textures from India, Turkey and Caucasia, with some jazzy seasoning thrown in for good measure.
Throw in the aMaze choreographed musical performance by the ImPort ensemble, a potpourri of budding jazz and other artists in the Speak Thru slot, some post-jazz works courtesy of the Apifera outfit, and saxophonist Matan Chapnizky and some of his fellow improvisers, in the Jazz Talk corner, and it looks like the Jerusalem Jazz Festival has most musical bases covered.
For tickets and more information: www.jerusalemjazzfestival.org.il


Tags Jerusalem music jazz festival israel festival
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Establish state inquiry into Mount Meron disaster now - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The asymmetrical conflict with Hamas will continue - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
sneh aj 224.88

An alternative approach to Gaza is possible - opinion

 By EPHRAIM SNEH
Yitz Greenberg

Lapid, Bennett, Sa’ar and Liberman: Turn Gaza tragedy into triumph

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Amotz Asa-El

Can Arab-Jewish peace survive the ongoing violence in Israel?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by