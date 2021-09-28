The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

‘Let It Be Morning’ is big winner at Haifa film fest

Eran Kolirin’s latest film, Let It Be Morning, won the lion’s share of the major awards in the Israeli Feature Film Competition at the Haifa International Film Festival on Sunday night.

By HANNAH BROWN  
SEPTEMBER 28, 2021 15:37
Let It Be Morning. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Let It Be Morning.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Eran Kolirin’s latest film, Let It Be Morning, won the lion’s share of the major awards in the Israeli Feature Film Competition at the Haifa International Film Festival on Sunday night, including Best Film as well as Best Director and Best Screenplay, for Kolirin.
The movie, which tells the story of an Israeli-Arab who goes to his home village for a wedding and gets stuck there, which is based on a novel by Sayed Kashua, also won the award for Best Actor for Ehab Elias Salami. He plays a cab owner who struggles against gangsters who want him to pay for protection.
Kolirin, who directed The Band’s Visit in 2007, thanked his actors, his crew and Kashua, and said the film had been created in a “bubble of love.” The movie is nominated for 15 Ophir Awards.
Reymonde Amsallem won the Best Actress Award for the movie The House on Fin Street.
The winner of the Best Israeli Documentary Award was Yael Kipper and Ronen Zaretsky’s Portrait, a look at a woman who was abused by her violent husband and who paints other women who have been the victims of domestic violence. Kifaya Ayati, the subject of the film, attended the ceremony and said that if women were not protected from violent men, thousands of women would live their entire lives in fear.
Radu Muntean’s Întregalde, a Romanian film about volunteers whose perspective changes when they are forced to spend the night in an isolated village, won the Carmel Competition for Best International Film.
Laura Wandel’s Playground, a Belgian film about the hardships of growing up, won the Golden Anchor Competition for Best Debut Film.
Haifa Mayor Einat Kalisch-Rotem presented the awards in the Short Israeli Film Competition and acting festival director Yaron Shamir spoke of how hard it was to put together the festival but how well it had turned out, with tens of thousands of viewers attending.


Tags film film israel Haifa International Film Festival
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The Erbil Effort: Iraqis across the spectrum rally for ties with Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
sneh aj 224.88

Is AOC's deplorable Iron Dome move a shift for the Democrats? - opinion

 By EPHRAIM SNEH
Mark Regev

What the Gilboa Prison escape says about the Israeli paradox

 By MARK REGEV
Micah Halpern

Jewish holidays were designed for Israel - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Ruthie Blum

Iron Dome woes, and Yair Lapid in la-la land - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

747-sized asteroid skimmed by Earth, and scientists didn't see it coming

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Crusader mass grave in Lebanon sheds light on cruelty of medieval warfare

Tourists walk at the sea castle of the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 3, 2011.
3

Iran denies NYT Mossad assassination report

Members of Iranian forces carry the coffin of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a funeral ceremony in Tehran on November 30.
4

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
5

Did the destruction of this Middle Bronze Age city inspire the story of Sodom?

‘THE DESTRUCTION Of Sodom And Gomorrah,’ John Martin, 1852

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by