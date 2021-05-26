Liron Weizmann to host 'X-Factor Israel' after Bar Refaeli resigns

Refaeli had been the staple host of the singing competition for the past three seasons, which aired on Channel 13 in non-consecutive years (2013, 2014 and 2018).

In addition to Refaeli pulling out of the competition, Simon Cowell , a judge on “America’s Got Talent,” has also canceled his appearance for this year's X-Factor.

The three competitions showcased some of Israel's top talents, including singers, composers, judges and songwriters such as Eden Ben Zaken, Moshe Peretz and Eden Alene , who represented Israel in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.

Cowell, the original creator of The X Factor, has been judging the British competition since the first season aired in 2004. Cowell also founded ITV's Britain's Got Talent.

A source close to Cowell confirmed that “Simon won’t be going to Israel after all,” The Jewish News of London reported Tuesday. The report did not indicate why the British music impresario nixed plans to participate in the show later this year, or whether it was connected to the 11-day exchange of fire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza that ended with a ceasefire on May 21.

“For a number of reasons he just can’t be there in Israel to film the show now,” said the source, who was not named. “Of course he is bitterly disappointed – but it was a decision he had to take.”

The new season of X Factor Israel has just gone into production and should air in 2021. Zachary Keyser and Cnaan Lipshiz/JTA contributed to this report.