Lounge jazz comes to Tel Aviv this summer

A new jazz series is set to make an appearance this summer at Tel Aviv's Charles Bronfman Auditorium-Heichal Hatarbut.

By BARRY DAVIS  
JULY 17, 2021 15:08
ELI DEGIBRI (photo credit: DAN BALILTY)
ELI DEGIBRI
(photo credit: DAN BALILTY)
A new jazz series is to make an appearance this summer, when the Jazz at Sela Lounge series, at Tel Aviv’s Charles Bronfman Auditorium-Heichal Hatarbut, gets underway next month under the artistic direction of internationally acclaimed saxophonist Eli Degibri.
The curtain raiser, on August 11 (9 p.m.), features something of a jazz supergroup with pianist Yonatan Avishai heading a trio of soprano sax man Yuval Cohen and bassist Barak Mori. All three are seasoned professionals, with Avishai making the trip over here from his French domicile. Since relocating to France, around 20 years ago, Avishai has made a mark for himself around Europe and elsewhere, releasing a string of albums as leader, including two in the last couple of years for the prestigious German-based ECM label. He was also a member of the highly successful Third World Love quartet, alongside Israelis bassist Omer Avital and trumpeter Avishai Cohen and American drummer Daniel Freedman.
Next up, on September 1 (9 p.m.), New York-based Israeli guitarist Yotam Silberstein teams up with Mori and drummer Daniel Dor. Matters will, no doubt, take a Latin turn when veteran Brazilian-born percussionist Joca Perpignan joins the fray as a guest artist.
The October 6 slot sees globe-trotting pianist Shai Maestro team up with compatriot cellist Mayu Shviro. A few years back Maestro joined the growing Israeli stable at ECM, which extended his fan base, while Shviro, who has Iraqi and Japanese roots, brings a wealth of cultural references to her work. It should make for an intriguing confluence.
The series vibes and sound volume should change on November 3, when a sextet led by veteran flutist Ilan Salem hits the Sela Lounge stage. The group will play material from Salem’s latest album, Elsewhere, with the leader being joined by trumpeter Hillel Salem and saxophonist Asaf Yuria, with Katya Tubul on piano, Yonatan Levy on bass and Ofri Nehemya behind the drumset.
Degibri himself will close out the series with his own big band. The 11-piece ensemble will deliver plenty of energy, decibels and even some good humor with a run-through of standards and Degibri originals.
For tickets and more information: (03) 543-0771, *9644 and Hatarbut.co.il


