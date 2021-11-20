The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Myths in motion

‘Outwitting the Devil,’ choreographer Akram Khan’s dance performance, inspired by the Gilgamesh epic poem, to be performed next month.

By ORI J LENKINSKI
Published: NOVEMBER 20, 2021 17:09
THE AKRAM Khan Company’s ‘Outwitting the Devil.’ (photo credit: JEAN-LOUIS FERNANDEZ/REUTERS)
THE AKRAM Khan Company’s ‘Outwitting the Devil.’
(photo credit: JEAN-LOUIS FERNANDEZ/REUTERS)
In August of 1990, shortly after the Iraqi army entered Kuwait, a small but priceless artifact was stolen from a museum in Iraq. The Gilgamesh Dream Tablet, estimated to be over 3,500 years old, contained engravings in Sumerian which marked stories of ancient times, including the famed Epic of Gilgamesh. 
In 2007, the tablet reappeared on the American art market, but investigations uncovered it was a fraud. Seven years later, the Gilgamesh Dream Tablet was acquired by the American chain Hobby Lobby to be displayed in the Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC. In 2019, federal agents seized the tablet from the museum, beginning a legal proceeding which ended in September of this year, when the tablet was finally returned to its rightful home in Iraq.
Choreographer Akram Khan has long been inspired by myths and legends. As such, the return of the Gilgamesh Dream Tablet did not go unnoticed by Khan. “Myths, in many ways, are our guide, as a human collective. They can help us navigate through challenging times if we believe it to be a lesson to learn from, but I also do not see all myths as doing that,” he wrote in a recent interview with The Jerusalem Post. 
His creation “Outwitting the Devil” was inspired by the epic poem and will be performed in Israel in December as part of the Tel Aviv Performing Arts Center’s dance season
Decadance #21 Dancers (credit: ASCAF)Decadance #21 Dancers (credit: ASCAF)

KHAN IS one of the most celebrated international choreographers today. Born and raised in London to a Bangladeshi family, he began studying dance at a young age. While still in high school, he was cast in Peter Brook’s Mahabharata, a production that went on to tour extensively in the late 1980s. Upon completing his formal studies, Khan founded his company in 2000. 
His works have been seen on the biggest and brightest stages around the world. He has collaborated with leading artists in the dance field, as well with Juliette Binoche, Kylie Minogue, Nitin Sawhney and others. In 2005, Khan was appointed as a Member of the Order of the British Empire. Last year, an episode on the Netflix hit series Move was dedicated to Khan.
It has been six years since Akram Khan Company last performed in Israel. Then, they arrived with ITMOI (In The Mind of Igor), a piece for 11 dancers that looked at the internal workings of Igor Stravinsky’s music. In the years since, Khan has catalyzed a subtle sea change in his artistic vision. Whereas previous pieces brought young dancers to the stage, in Outwitting the Devil, Khan focused on veteran performers, whose life experiences became part of the creative process. 
“I find it extremely beautiful to work with artists of such different age groups, who work and move at different paces and with different degrees of approach to a narrative, the lived experience and the one that is discovering the experience anew,” he explained. 
The six dancers of Outwitting the Devil make their way through a set designed by Tom Scutt. “It is a sort of visual metaphor that transforms in its meaning depending on what moment we are in the performance. One moment it represents a burned forest, at another moment a cemetery, and at another moment a silhouette of a city,” Khan said.
All this is bolstered by an original score by Vincenzo Lamagna, lighting design by Aideen Malone and costumes by Kimie Nakano. Khan was joined in the process by longtime collaborator and dramaturg Ruth Little. 
For Khan, the Epic of Gilgamesh, “cannot be more relevant. The very part of Gilgamesh’s story that triggered me to commit to this particular myth was how it reminded me of our ignorance and arrogance toward nature, and how nature took its revenge of humankind.”
Khan will not join his company on the tour to Israel, as he will be performing his solo Xenos at Sadler’s Wells in London on the same dates. 
Akram Khan Company will perform “Outwitting the Devil” at the Tel Aviv Performing Arts Center on December 9-11. For more information, visit www.israel-opera.co.il.


Tags Tel Aviv dance museum
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Oaknin affair shows the value of quiet diplomacy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Homing in on corona-era art

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Is there a cure for the Arab sector's crime crisis?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Why is an Israeli minister fundraising for the Palestinians? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

New COVID variant found in France: Reason for panic or not quite yet?

COVID-19 cell
3

Satellites, ships in crosshairs: Are Russia, China running circles around US? - analysis

A Sukhoi Su-75 "Checkmate" warplane prototype seen on display at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.
4

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
5

Is Iran downplaying Iranian helicopter buzzing a US naval ship?

A US Navy helicopter continues fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, US July 13, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by