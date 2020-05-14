The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
NIS 5,000 grants given to music industry workers

More than 700 workers, including musicians, lighting technicians, sound engineers and stage managers will receive the grant.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 14, 2020 19:26
The Inbar and Marius Nacht Family Foundation will donate NIS 3.5 million to music industry workers, who have experienced severe economic losses in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.
More than 700 workers, including musicians, lighting technicians, sound engineers, stage managers and other behind-the-scenes workers, will receive a NIS 5,000 grant.
The grant will be transferred directly to their bank accounts in accordance with the established criteria, which was drafted in consultation with the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality.
“The Israeli music industry, in addition to artists and filmmakers, is made up of hundreds of workers who live their lives outside of the spotlight,” said foundation CEO Nachman Rosenberg. “Their dedicated work and great love for music allows the public to enjoy the creation and flourishing of Israeli music. Many of them earn minimum wage and are among the groups that have experienced the most severe damage during the coronavirus crisis. The assistance the foundation is giving to them is about financial support and showing our gratitude.”


