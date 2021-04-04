'Path of the Fallen' walks the land Israel's heroes died for

The week between Holocaust Remembrance Day and Memorial Day finds many Israeli's searching for connection and meaning in the midst of grief and mourning. "The Path of the Fallen" offers an opportunity to walk the land in the footsteps of fallen heroes who have sacrificed their lives for it. The program bridges the week between the two memorial days in a series of tours throughout the country, visiting its most meaningful landmarks and introducing the personal stories of soldiers and heroes that died to protect those places. Around 50 tours will run nationwide from April 9th to April 14th, entirely free of charge. Professional tour guides and family members of the fallen will accompany participants, as they walk the grounds those heroes fought for."The Path of the Fallen is a national venture founded in 2018 by bereaved families, retired officers and tour centers in Lod and the Golan Heights, to introduce participants to the story of the country and the story of the heroism of IDF fighters who sacrificed their lives for it," project leader Roni Noma said. "It is a living commemoration initiative that connects all of our stories with that of this country." Notable tours include the Old City in Jerusalem, the Mishmar Hayarden village that disappeared in 1948, Har Herzl, the Ben Shemen Forest and many other sights spanning the country. To sign up for Path of the Fallen tours, click here.
