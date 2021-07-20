PM and ministers met at Habima to discuss reinstating corona restrictions

As the number of positive COVID-19 cases rises dramatically in Israel, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Culture Minister Chili Tropper, and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz met at the Habima National Theater in Tel Aviv on Tuesday afternoon with senior figures from the cultural industry, among them, artists and producers, to discuss possible further restrictions on the culture sector.

N12 reported that the meeting was initiated by Tropper and Bennett and that one big issue on the table is whether to renew the use of the green tag regulation for cultural events, where only those who can show that they have the green tag app designating that they are vaccinated or have recovered can enter events. This was used in the early spring but is no longer required at cultural events. One problem with going back to green tag rules is that it means that children, who do not receive the vaccines yet, cannot take part in cultural events.

At the beginning of the meeting, N12 reported that Tropper emphasized that the meeting took place in a positive atmosphere of mutual respect, a veiled reference to the difference between this administration and the previous one under former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: "There is a different and new discourse here. Thank you to the prime minister and the health minister who listen to us and love culture and sports. They care. They are doing everything to prevent harm to our worlds. It's in a completely different place.”

Prime Minister Bennett said, “We do not want to close, we want to be attentive to the people who work in culture. We do not come all closed off, we came to hear from you. We are in favor of the green tag, we will soon understand what the possibility of doing this entails."

Noam Semel, Habima's CEO, added: "This is a historic meeting. There has never been one like this before and it is blessed.”

A movie industry executive said, “This is going to choke our summer movie season, unless people are allowed to attend movies with their kids. Remember, movie theaters don’t get government subsidies like the theaters do.” He said he hoped that the Health Ministry would bring back the purple-tag option, so that there could be movie screenings for children, even if each screening must be smaller although he said he strongly preferred that no further restrictions be put in place.