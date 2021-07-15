The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Preparations underway at Western Wall for Tisha Be'av

The fast day commemorating the destructions of the First and Second Temples begins on Saturday night and continues through Sunday night.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 15, 2021 16:08
Tisha Be'av at the Western Wall (photo credit: WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)
(photo credit: WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)
The Western Wall Heritage Foundation has started preparations for the fast of Tisha Be'av, which starts Saturday night after Shabbat and concludes Sunday night, the organization announced in a press release Thursday.
Tisha Be'av commemorates the destructions of the First and Second Temples. The Western Wall is the only remaining structure from the Second Temple complex. Since Jewish prayer is prohibited on the Temple Mount, the Western Wall is the closest Jews can get to praying at the site of the former Temple.
As such, the foundation expects Jews from all sectors and communities to arrive at the Western Wall on Saturday night to read the book of Lamentations, which describes the city of Jerusalem after the Temple was destroyed. There will also be readings of Kinnot, Jewish poems of sadness that are traditionally read on the solemn day.
According to Halacha (Jewish Law), the day is treated as one of public mourning. People therefore sit on the floor and read the book using a flashlight.
"The sight of thousands of people sitting on the floor, mourning the destruction of the House of G-d in different versions and traditions, as is appropriate for a place that is unifying, is a very moving sight," the foundation said in a press release.
There will also be a live stream from the Western Wall starting at 10:45 p.m. for those who are unable to make it (it can be found here).
The Western Wall Heritage Foundation announced that refreshments will be served for those present once the fast ends on Sunday night. They expect a strong presence at the Kotel until about 2 a.m. for the sanctification of the new moon (Kiddush Levanah).
Rescue services will be present throughout the fast for those who need it. It's going to be a hot day, with temperatures expected to reach 36⁰.
There will be no access to the Old City for private cars. The only way in will be with public transportation, according to the press release.



