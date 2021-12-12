The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Culture News

Rammstein’s lead singer Till Lindemann here on New Year's Day

Lindemann is known as one of the most outrageous soloists in the music world, with each of his performances being a kind of grandiose theatrical cabaret.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 12, 2021 20:14
RAMMSTEIN VOCALIST Till Lindemann. (photo credit: JensKoch)
RAMMSTEIN VOCALIST Till Lindemann.
(photo credit: JensKoch)
Till Lindemann, the vocalist for European metal giant Rammstein, will be coming to Israel for one show, on January 1 at the Toto Hall in Holon.
Rammstein, Lindemann’s mother band, is one of the biggest heavy metal bands of the last three decades, and its albums have sold tens of millions of copies worldwide.
Lindemann is known as one of the most outrageous soloists in the music world, with each of his performances being a kind of grandiose theatrical cabaret, replete with props, pyrotechnics, costumes and makeup, making his band one of the most successful bands in the past 20 years.
In recent years, Lindemann has been increasingly active with his solo ensemble Lindemann, which he formed with a Swedish musician named Peter Tagtgren (member of the metal band Hypocrisy). Most of the band’s clips have been released in two versions, a “softened” version for the general public, and adult-only versions, which have been restricted to YouTube for those over the age of 18 only.
Lindemann is also a poet who has published a book of his poems, and an actor who has played small roles in European indie films. The upcoming show is restricted to 16 and up.
Members of German band Rammstein pose with their trophies at the Echo Music Awards ceremony in 2011. (credit: THOMAS PETER/REUTERS)Members of German band Rammstein pose with their trophies at the Echo Music Awards ceremony in 2011. (credit: THOMAS PETER/REUTERS)


Tags music New Year's Concert
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel-US relationship too important for partisan lines - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El

US Iran strategy needs Reagan's spirit

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

My Word: Finding the true victims of terror

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Understanding the Israel-Poland standoff over the Holocaust - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

The Sisyphean attempt to curb Palestinian ‘martyrdom’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

'Three shots of Pfizer COVID vaccine 4x less effective against Omicron'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
3

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
4

COVID: Israel to consider 4th vaccine for immuno-suppressed patients

A nurse prepares a dose of the Soberana 02 vaccine during its clinical trials at a hospital amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Havana, Cuba, June 29, 2021.
5

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by