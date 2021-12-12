Rammstein’s lead singer Till Lindemann here on New Year's Day

Till Lindemann, the vocalist for European metal giant Rammstein , will be coming to Israel for one show, on January 1 at the Toto Hall in Holon.

Rammstein, Lindemann’s mother band, is one of the biggest heavy metal bands of the last three decades, and its albums have sold tens of millions of copies worldwide.

Lindemann is known as one of the most outrageous soloists in the music world, with each of his performances being a kind of grandiose theatrical cabaret, replete with props, pyrotechnics, costumes and makeup, making his band one of the most successful bands in the past 20 years.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") == -1 &&window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/")==-1 ){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

In recent years, Lindemann has been increasingly active with his solo ensemble Lindemann, which he formed with a Swedish musician named Peter Tagtgren (member of the metal band Hypocrisy). Most of the band’s clips have been released in two versions, a “softened” version for the general public, and adult-only versions, which have been restricted to YouTube for those over the age of 18 only.

Lindemann is also a poet who has published a book of his poems, and an actor who has played small roles in European indie films. The upcoming show is restricted to 16 and up.

Members of German band Rammstein pose with their trophies at the Echo Music Awards ceremony in 2011. (credit: THOMAS PETER/REUTERS)