The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Red Sea Guitar Festival: Eilat to return to rocking

A plethora of A-listers are lined up to strut their stuff down south during the course of the weekend.

By BARRY DAVIS  
FEBRUARY 18, 2021 22:27
Eilat, Israel (photo credit: MEITAL SHARABI/LOIR ABULAFIA)
Eilat, Israel
(photo credit: MEITAL SHARABI/LOIR ABULAFIA)
 As some sense of normalcy in the country’s beleaguered cultural sector begins to emerge, word of festivals – actual onstage live events – is starting to filter through.
One of the first to set out its stall is the second edition of the Red Sea Guitar Festival, which is due to take place in Eilat April 29-May 1.
After the dearth of live entertainment fare over the past year or so, one could imagine the festival organizers busting a gut to get some of the crème de la crème of the relevant instrumental artist community out there.
That is exactly what artistic director Roni Huss has done, with a plethora of A-listers lined up to strut their stuff down south during the course of the weekend.
Veteran vocalist-guitarist David Broza is in the mix, as he reprises material from his smash hit record from the eighties, Ha’isha She’iti (The Woman by My Side), which feeds off Spanish folk music and is still one of Israel’s biggest-selling albums.
For the occasion Broza will be joined by international star singer Yasmin Levy, who, in pre-pandemic times, filled auditoria across the world with her beguiling spread of Ladino and flamenco numbers.
Huss has clearly gone for broke, culling a top-notch roster of performers from across stylistic, genre and generational domains.
Long-serving psychedelic rock outfit Rock Four will do its thing, boosted by the considerable pulling power of megastar vocalist-guitarist Beri Sacharoff, while leading Middle Eastern-flavored rocker Dudu Tasa will host one of the enduring icons of the Israeli music scene, the much revered 67-year-old guitarist Yehuda Keisar.
Now-72-year-old Shlomo Mizrahi was largely responsible for bringing the vibes of the American- and British-style sixties over here, and was known as the Israeli Jimi Hendrix. His Eilat turn sees him join forces with the Sixties quartet, which has been performing hits from the relevant decade for almost 40 years.
Other standouts in the impressive Red Sea Guitar Festival lineup include The Friends of Natasha; Danny Sanderson; Hemi Rudner; American-born bluesman Lazer Lloyd; septuagenarian guitarist Miki Gabrielov with 50-year-old stellar guitarist-vocalist Mosh Ben-Ari guesting; three-decade-strong funk rock group Mercedes Band, which, intriguingly, will host Guri Alfi, best known for his comedic talents; and singer songwriter Amir Dadon.
Looks like there are plenty of good reasons to head south over the Lag Ba’omer weekend, besides the spring weather and inviting waters of the Red Sea.
For tickets and more information: *9066 and https://www.eventim.co.il


Tags Eilat music festival
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Welcome to UAE's ambassador to Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The real message Netanyahu should take from Biden's phone call

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Middle East muddles on

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Michaeli the only true opposition to Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Coronavirus: Masking the message of Purim - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
5

Pfizer CEO shares his family's tragic story during the Holocaust

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla lit the 7th nigh candle of Hanukkah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by