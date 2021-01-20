Redesign the JPOST logo for Tu BiShvat!

The Jerusalem Post has teamed up with the Jewish National Fund-USA – the original “tree people”- and is calling on artists from around the world to submit a reimagined Jerusalem Post logo. Creative designers worldwide can leave their mark on The Post website for viewers to see and enjoy over Tu BiShvat, the ‘New Year of Trees.’

The Jerusalem Post logo competition is an innovative way to commemorate Tu BiShvat from the comfort of home. While it is customary to plant trees in Israel on Tu BiShvat, COVID-19 restrictions will make this activity more challenging this year. Those looking to mark this holiday in a meaningful way should hurry to enter their submissions.

Thanks to Jewish National Fund-USA, Israel was one of the few countries to enter the 21st century with a net gain in trees. In the past 120 years, more than 250 million trees have been planted throughout the country. Israel continues to pride itself on its commitment to developing and nurturing its diverse landscapes and forests.

Individuals who submit logos are encouraged to ask their friends, families, and social networks to vote for their logo for the best chance to win. Work alone, work in a team, work as a family, or compete against friends!

LOGOS SHOULD BE 595 (width) BY 77 PIXELS AND SUBMITTED AS PNG FILES.

All submissions should be sent via email to: treelogo2021@jpost.com by January 22, 2021.

The top 10 logos receiving the most votes online will be presented to an expert panel of judges who will declare the final winner.

The winning logo will replace the existing Jerusalem Post logo on the website over the Tu BiShvat holiday from January 27 to 28, 2021.

