The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Sukkah doppelgangers reinvent contemporary Jewish artistry

Lea Mauas and Diego Rotman’s vision explores immigration & destiny

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
JANUARY 12, 2021 20:34
LEA MAUAS and Diego Rotman stand in one of the sukkot that are part of the ‘Permanent Residency’ exhibition. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
LEA MAUAS and Diego Rotman stand in one of the sukkot that are part of the ‘Permanent Residency’ exhibition.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Three sukkahs are on view at Hansen House, one from Kingstown, Canada of our own times, one from 19th century Fishach in the south of Germany, and the last one, a Bedouin sukkah, can be seen in a 2014 video documentation.
Layered together, the artistic structures contain roughly six years of artistic couple Lea Mauas and Diego Rotman’s interest in immigration, and mark 20 years of their ongoing work as the Sala-manca [the empty hall] group: a loose artistic network which dared produce cultural events under the title of He’arat Shulaym (Footnote) from the days of the Second Intifada in Jerusalem to our own times of the novel coronavirus.
While the official opening of  the exhibit “Permanent Residency” had been postponed due to the lockdown, the public is welcome to take part in a Wednesday Zoom discussion with the artists, as well as with Prof. Galit Hasan-Rokem and Prof. Barbara Kirshenblatt-Gimblett, world-class experts on Jewish folklore.
Like the Talmudic page, which has a core text and a textual aura of footnotes around it which explore the many different ways to make sense of what is suggested, He’arat Shulaym offers to take those interested on a journey of what might have been.
In 2017, Mauas and Rotman offered their own voices to a special screening of the 1937 Yiddish masterpiece Der Dybbuk, which featured a live musical score and their own daughter, Ashu, who also offered her voice-acting talent. This interest in what is supposedly dead, Yiddish culture destroyed in the Holocaust, is manifested in exploring how such cultural currents found other ways to rejoin the living ocean of Jewish culture.
Their fascination with recording that which has passed is the reason for their creation of the Museum of the Contemporary: an oxymoron, as a museum is usually meant to present the past, not what’s happening in our own times.
The couple created their own artistic version of the South American soap opera, Argentinian-Israeli telenovela, The Story of Batya M., starring their own family, including their son Nahuel. A recent episode in this family saga was a public auction of all their things before moving to Canada to reside in Soberman House.
Home of the late Jewish-Canadian legal expert Dan Soberman, the house and the paintings in it were kept as they were during his lifetime, offering the Israeli family a unique experience, living in Canada in a “ready-made” Canadian-Jewish home lifted from the 1980s. The unique décor had been recreated as one of the rooms at the exhibition, the name of which was derived from Mauas and Rotman waiting to obtain their permanent resident status in Canada. Eventually the family headed to Israel with Rotman securing a teaching position at Hebrew University, leaving behind the option of building a Jewish life there.
“For us,” Mauas explained, “there is a great deal of wealth in the [Jewish] cultural works created in Diaspora and they are important to the internal discourse which is taking place here in Israel.” Rotman, who holds a PhD in Yiddish Theater, added that in a similar way to how Yiddish comedy in 1950’s Israel was able to address issues “below the radar,” they too are able to “show another perspective to what is happening here, a sort of double existence, underground, which expands the cultural canon.”
THE CANADIAN sukkah, for example, replaces the traditional painting of Jerusalem with that of Lake Ontario. The German sukkah, a copy of the original one built by the Deller family currently in the Israel Museum collection, restored a painted church tower that existed in the original art. The structure was smuggled here in the pre-state period when the Nazis took over Germany. The Deller sukkah does have Jerusalem painted at its center, but it’s a Jerusalem placed on the green landscape of Fishach.
The last Sukkah at the exhibition is, chronologically speaking, the first one: a hut built in Khan al-Ahmar by the Bedouin who reside there. The artists bought it for NIS 6,000 and had it rebuilt in the Israel Museum. The transformation of what some regard as an illegal house into a cultural object did not go unnoticed by some in the Israeli Right, who argued that it makes little sense for the national museum to purchase a construction which the IDF is meant to destroy.
The sukkah had been purchased by the museum for NIS 60,000 with half that sum going to the family which originally built it and the other half used to cover the costs of the exhibition. The family used the funds to begin an eco-tourism business.
The importance of landscapes is a recurring motif in the exhibition. The German sukkah paintings are rich with acts of violence such as a dove being attacked by black birds and a dog seeking prey. 
The online panel discussion on the Museum of the Contemporary with Hasan-Rokem and Kirshenblatt-Gimblett will take place, in English, on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Israel time (12:30 EST). Registration is possible through the website: https://museumofthecontemporary.com/performative-museums-panel


Tags Sukkot jewish art
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

As Biden takes office, Israel should refrain from aggravating tension

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Social media purge of Trump, supporters shows big tech's responsibilities

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Could it happen in Israel? - comment

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yoram Dori

Biden should strive to unite the US, help Israel protect itself - opinion

 By YORAM DORI
Sharon Brous

To truly heal as a nation, we must have a deep national reckoning

 By SHARON BROUS

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

‘Hitler was right on one thing,’ US congresswoman says at pro-Trump rally

German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by