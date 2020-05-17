The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Tel Aviv online vibes show ‘vital signs’

The digital lineup incorporates 28 artists, all Tel Aviv residents, who engage in four broadly delineated sonic genres: indie-folk-rock, electronic, jazz and experimental.

By BARRY DAVIS  
MAY 17, 2020 20:17
ARTISTIC DIRECTOR and musician Asaf Talmudi.
Online entertainment has, for seemingly some time now, been one of the few means of enjoying “live” cultural fare. The Municipality of Tel Aviv and the Rabinovich Foundation for the Arts are currently upping the musical performance ante with the Vital Signs Festival, which kicked off at the end of last week and is due to run through until this Thursday.
The digital lineup incorporates 28 artists, all Tel Aviv residents, who engage in four broadly delineated sonic genres: indie-folk-rock, electronic, jazz and experimental. The roster, selected by artistic director and musician Asaf Talmudi and leading representatives of the local music scene, features a wide spectrum of Tel Aviv-based acts who will perform from their respective domiciles.
Accordionist-keyboardist Talmudi takes the virtual stage on Tuesday, at 7 p.m., along with jazz A-listers bass player Gild Abro and drummer Amir Bressler. Later on in the evening (8:30 p.m.) the electronic pairing of keyboardist Hod Moshonov – aka Bemet – and vocalist Adir (The Doctor) Dadia will take Vital Signs in very different sonic and textural directions.
There will be more cutting-edge jazzy vibes on offer on Thursday (7 p.m.), when bassist Asaf Yuria and pianist Eden Ladin join forces in an improvisational endeavor.
Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai is clearly intent on keeping the cultural ball rolling, lockdown constraints notwithstanding.
“Culture is not a luxury or a treat,” he states. “Culture conveys the spirit and values of society.” It is not all about maintaining soulful vibrancy. There are some brass tacks involved here too.
“Culture is an important financial sector which provides livelihood for around 150,000 people around Israel,” Huldai continues, adding that Vital Signs is designed “to enrich original creativity while supporting local artists.”
For more information, visit facebook.com/events/874615519719011.


