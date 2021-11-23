The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

The opera comes to Jerusalem

The Jerusalem Opera company is marking 10 years with two performances with two performances of 'La traviata'.

By BARRY DAVIS
Published: NOVEMBER 23, 2021 20:11
RUSSIAN-BORN soprano Olga Senderskaya. (photo credit: Folga Studio)
RUSSIAN-BORN soprano Olga Senderskaya.
(photo credit: Folga Studio)
As every self-respecting Monty Python fan knows, no one expects the Spanish Inquisition. But does any Jerusalemite really expect to get some quality operatic fare without leaving town or, for that matter, does any Tel Avivite consider they may get a performance of, say, The Marriage of Figaro or Madame Butterfly over towards the eastern end of Route 1?
If you’ve been around the capital at some stage over the past 10 years you may have noticed the odd performance by the Jerusalem Opera company. That’s right, if you hadn’t heard, Jerusalem has had its very own operatic concern since 2011, and is now marking its first decade – hopefully of many – with a production of Verdi’s La traviata. There will be two performances, based on a concert format, at the Jerusalem Theater on November 25 and 27, with a third slot at Hechal Hatarbut in Kfar Saba on November 29 (all 8:30 p.m.). There will be subtitles in English and Hebrew.
The company kicked off in 2012 with Mozart’s Masters and Servants, and put on one concert or a full-blown operatic production, costumes sets and all, each year. In 2017 there were two, rising to three in 2019, the most thus far. Naturally, there was a drop last year with a performance of Donizetti’s L’elisir d’amore slotted in between lockdowns.
I caught up with the suitably enthused founder, musical director and conductor, Omer Arieli post-rehearsal. We first met 10 years ago, at the Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance where he still teaches. It was a crisp sunny winter’s day when I arrived but our chat was curtailed after an hour or so after someone alerted Arieli to the fact that the heavens had opened and the roads were quickly accumulating a snowy mantle. It was time for Arieli to skedaddle home, while Route 1 was still passable.
Still, we did manage to talk about his dream of establishing an opera house in Jerusalem, to accommodate the incipient company. While the former has yet to come to physical fruition the conductor can look back on the past decade with some satisfaction. But, did he really believe, back then, that the Jerusalem Opera would still be a going concern? “If you have faith you believe,” he responds a little cryptically. The man is clearly aiming high. “It depends how you look at it. I could say that I dreamed of having a real opera house, a real home for us, with lighting, a stage and all the rest, and that hasn’t yet happened.” Still where there’s life…
THE JERUSALEM Opera Company's founder, musical director and conductor Omer Arieli (credit: ELAD ZAGMAN) THE JERUSALEM Opera Company's founder, musical director and conductor Omer Arieli (credit: ELAD ZAGMAN)
“I am delighted we have survived,” he said, eventually taking on a more positive tone. “The fact that we have survived is an enormous achievement, especially getting through some difficult times these past few years. Maybe we are not yet working on a level I fantasized about, but we are putting on good concerts, good performances of operas and we are adding to the cultural life of the city.”
It has been quite a rite of passage for Arieli and the rest of the crew, which includes opera singer, stage director and producer Gabriele Ribis, in the capacity of artistic adviser. The Italian baritone will be on stage at the Jerusalem Theater this week, in the role of Giorgio Germont – Colin Schachat replaces him for the Kfar Saba concert – with American tenor Aaron Blake as Germont’s son Alfredo and Russian-born soprano Olga Senderskaya singing the part of Violetta Valéry.
“We have learned a lot along the way,” he states. “We have made mistakes, and I had some ideas at the beginning that I eventually realized were not practical. But I think we have made good progress. Today we know what we can and can’t do, what we should and shouldn’t do.”
Part of that is down to financial practicalities. Although the company benefits from the ongoing support of the Jerusalem Municipality, and piecemeal assistance from the Culture and Sport Ministry, Arieli says he and the rest of the company members and volunteers have learned to cut their cloth to suit their project-specific apparel. “You know, you always want to put on a full production, with sets, costumes and all those things. That is what opera is. But sometimes you have to scale down on, say, this costume or that, or your rehearsal space.” Or not have any costumes at all, and allow the singers to project the storyline through their vocal abilities, but also with their body language.
At the end of the day, opera is about the score and how it is delivered. “It’s true that opera is a visual art form, but the music is the main and most important element,” Arieli declares. “If you have good singers, a good choir and a good orchestra it is fine. Of course there is the acting component. Even if you don’t have wonderful sets that doesn’t mean you have to forego the acting. You don’t need much for acting. You can just have a mask and express so much.” It is also about teamwork and group dynamics. “The connections between the people on the stage, the relationships between the characters, you can develop all of that without grandiose jewelry and sets.”
Streamlining the company’s output also dictates the repertoire Arieli and co. take on. “We have to balance how much we relate to popular works, and how much we relate to the educational side of things,” he notes, referencing the always sticky conundrum of how to go about introducing the public to hitherto obscure works. “We have to consider what we are capable of doing, but that can lead to good things too, like lesser known [smaller scale] French operettas. And we are thinking of performing Jewish works.”
When we met first, all those years ago, before the snow came down, Arieli excitedly talked about how the creation of an opera company in Jerusalem could help to stem the talent drain. “Students gain a degree here, at the academy, and end up in Berlin or elsewhere because there are so few job opportunities in Israel. We manage to give them the chance to perform with us. We include students and recent graduates in all our productions.”
That also involves trying to entice those who have already relocated offshore to stay in touch with their home base. “We have brought graduates over here, from New York, Berlin and other places, to perform with us,” says Arieli. “That keeps them connected to Israel. And we have grants and competitions with prizes which lead to students working with us. They gain valuable experience and they can get the idea that, maybe, that can develop a career here, and [they] don’t have to leave the country.”
That might be easier said than done, but Arieli and his cohorts are giving it their all. Ten years down the line they have certainly proved their staying power. “We have had peaks, like The Magic Flute production [in 2017]. I keep on hoping that we don’t go downhill after reaching those summits. We all love opera and we all love Jerusalem. We want to keep it going and, hopefully, one day, we’ll have a home of our own in Jerusalem.”
For tickets and more information:
Jerusalem – *6226 and www.bimot.co.il, (03) 915-5632 and CulturAccess.com
Kfar Saba – *6775 and https://ksaba.smarticket.co.il, (03) 915-5632 and CulturAccess.com


Tags Jerusalem performance opera
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Eli Kay was a role model for olim to Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

What can be done about Amsalem? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader

Not everything is about Palestine - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Neville Teller

Egypt moves center stage - opinion

 By NEVILLE TELLER
Ruthie Blum

Why is an Israeli minister fundraising for the Palestinians? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

One dead, four injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem's Old City

Israeli security personnel carry a dead body down the steps leading to the Western Wall following a shooting incident in Jerusalem's Old City.
3

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

Hamas missiles
4

Palestinians fear ‘civil war’ amid growing anarchy

Masked Palestinians hold their guns during the funeral of Palestinian police officer Tayseer Issa, who died overnight during a shootout with Israeli security forces, in the West Bank city of Jenin
5

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by