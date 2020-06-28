‘Yossi & Jagger’ makes best LGBTQ movie list

Eytan Fox’s 2002 film, Yossi & Jagger, a romance about two male Israeli soldiers, has made Rolling Stone magazine’s list of “50 Essential LGBTQ Movies,” which was released on Friday.Yossi & Jagger, which won the Best Actor Award for its star, Ohad Knoller, at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2003, and dozens of other international awards, launched Fox’s international career and helped bring gay characters out of the closet and into the forefront of Israeli entertainment. It also made a star out of Yehuda Levi, who played Jagger. “It’s always nice to see the film appear on these lists and it shows how the world has progressed since we made the film,” Fox told the Post. “The IDF wouldn’t agree to help us make it and now the film is shown to soldiers as part of the army’s cultural and educational programs. The world has gone forward, and Yossi and Jagger expresses this progress.”Among the films on the list are Angels in America, the film adaptation by Mike Nichols of Tony Kushner’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play; Ang Lee’s Brokeback Mountain; and Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me by Your Name.