You could be in Israeli star Hanan Ben-Ari's new music video

Israeli singer-songwriter Hanan Ben-Ari is requesting the public to send him short videos of parents bonding with their children, so that he may feature them in his upcoming music video.Ben-Ari sent out the call on Facebook, asking parents to send him clips of nostalgic times they have shared with their children - whether it be reading a book, playing sports, sleeping in adorable positions, hugs, traveling or what have you. The singer noted that they clip could be recent, or from the past, and can feature children of any age. Lateral photography is preferred, meaning it's best if someone took the video of the subjects - however, its not critical and videos taken in a "selfie" position will also be accepted. Submissions should be sent to clips@hananbenari.com.Ben-Ari added that the videos should be videos and not pictures. If the videos catch three generations of family members together, then that's "magic," he said."You can do whatever you want, whatever you do everyday, every hour," Ben-Ari said. "Just send you as you are. Real, simple."
אהובים, יש שיר שכתבתי. ואני ממש רוצה להוציא אותו, אבל אני מרגיש שהוא לא מוכן לצאת בלי קליפ עם העזרה שלכם. מה שאני מבקש...Posted by Hanan Ben Ari - חנן בן ארי on Tuesday, October 20, 2020