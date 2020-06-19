Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades’ visit in Israeli postponed



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades spoke on the phone on Thursday and agreed that, in light of the recent surge of coronavirus cases in the country, it would be better to postpone the planned visit of the Cyprus leader in the country, in-Cyprus reported.

The June 23 visit was ear-marked for discussions on improving tourist relations between the countries as well as discussing potential cooperation between Israel, Cyprus and Greece in the larger Middle East.



Anastasiades is 73 years old and recently underwent surgery, Netanyahu is 70 years old.