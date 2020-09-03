Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery

"Once in a lifetime," was the key phrase used as the City of David unveiled immaculately preserved 2,700 year old artifacts from the First Temple period displaying the symbol of the Davidic dynasty.Archaeologists from the City of David did not expect to find anything this special when they began digging near what is now the Armon Hanatziv promenade. "Suddenly we heard the sound of the tool scratching against a surface of stone," explained Yaakov Bilig, who began exploring the area about 30 years ago.The capitals were dated to the 7th century BCE, between the rule of King Hezekiah and the Babylonian conquest and destruction of Jerusalem.The site appears to be a royal or noble estate due to its location and the quality of the artifacts found at the site, explained Bilig.A large number of additional artifacts from the same period were found at the site as well, but the capitals may be the greatest treasure, connecting the site to the stories in the Bible.