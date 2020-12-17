Declaration of ‘Our Common’ Destiny returns to Jerusalem

One year after it was launched at the President’s residence, the Declaration of the Common Destiny of the Jewish people will return to Jerusalem. In a festive broadcast that will take place this evening, President Reuven (Ruby) Rivlin will adopt the Declaration of ‘Our Common Destiny,’ which defines the shared values of Jews around the world.

This evening, President Reuven Rivlin will officially adopt the “Our Common Destiny” Declaration after returning from its journey among hundreds of Jewish communities around the world. After surveying the opinions of more than 130,000 Jews around the world, who participated in the largest Jewish referendum in history, the Declaration will present the set of the most important values for the Jewish people in Israel and throughout the Diaspora . During the ceremony, the President of the State will officially accept the Declaration and address the audience.

Among the speakers at the event will be Omer Yankelevich, Minister of Diaspora Affairs, Mikhail Fridman, Co-Founder and Trustee of the Genesis Philanthropy Group, and Sandy Cardin, CEO of Our Common Destiny. The event, hosted by Israeli actress Shira Haas, will also feature the debut performance of a duet sung by Israeli singer and songwriter Idan Raichel with Jess Glynne, the British Jewish singer and Grammy award-winner. It will be broadcasted online at 8:00 PM EST.

The ‘Our Common Destiny’ project intends to connect Jews with different cultural and religious identities to each other and to Jews living in Israel by defining a set of ethical values and principles that will be agreed upon and shared by all the Jews of the world. This is a joint initiative that the Genesis Philanthropy Group and the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs have been working on for more than two years and which received the support of Israel’s president about a year ago.

