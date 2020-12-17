The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Declaration of ‘Our Common’ Destiny returns to Jerusalem

In a festive broadcast that will take place this evening, President Reuven (Ruby) Rivlin will adopt the Declaration, which defines the shared values of Jews around the world.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
DECEMBER 17, 2020 17:56
The Our Common Destiny Ceremony (photo credit: OHAD ZWIGENBERG)
The Our Common Destiny Ceremony
(photo credit: OHAD ZWIGENBERG)
One year after it was launched at the President’s residence, the Declaration of the Common Destiny of the Jewish people will return to Jerusalem. In a festive broadcast that will take place this evening, President Reuven (Ruby) Rivlin will adopt the Declaration of ‘Our Common Destiny,’ which defines the shared values of Jews around the world. 
This evening, President Reuven Rivlin will officially adopt the “Our Common Destiny” Declaration after returning from its journey among hundreds of Jewish communities around the world. After surveying the opinions of more than 130,000 Jews around the world, who participated in the largest Jewish referendum in history, the Declaration will present the set of the most important values for the Jewish people in Israel and throughout the Diaspora. During the ceremony, the President of the State will officially accept the Declaration and address the audience.
Among the speakers at the event will be Omer Yankelevich, Minister of Diaspora Affairs, Mikhail Fridman, Co-Founder and Trustee of the Genesis Philanthropy Group, and Sandy Cardin, CEO of Our Common Destiny. The event, hosted by Israeli actress Shira Haas, will also feature the debut performance of a duet sung by Israeli singer and songwriter Idan Raichel with Jess Glynne, the British Jewish singer and Grammy award-winner. It will be broadcasted online at 8:00 PM EST. 
The ‘Our Common Destiny’ project intends to connect Jews with different cultural and religious identities to each other and to Jews living in Israel by defining a set of ethical values and principles that will be agreed upon and shared by all the Jews of the world. This is a joint initiative that the Genesis Philanthropy Group and the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs have been working on for more than two years and which received the support of Israel’s president about a year ago.


Tags Hanukkah diaspora jews Reuven Rivlin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel should not agree to 'outrageous' Hamas prisoner swap By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Sa'ar: A new player, not necessarily a big bang on the political scene By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Netanyahu's showmanship made COVID-19 vaccine arrival about him - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Rafael Medoff Remembering the rabbi of Buchenwald By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Amotz Asa-El Was the Arab Spring a revolution? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Cats recover from COVID-19 very quickly, scientists want to find out why
Cats can recover from COVID-19 faster than humans. What is their secret?
4 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by