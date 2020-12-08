The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Defense Minister Benny Gantz visits Eilat amid COVID-19 struggle

Minister Gantz and Minister Farkash HaCohen visited the city hall, where they discussed the Eilat's response to coronavirus with the mayor.

By ABIGAIL ADLER  
DECEMBER 9, 2020 00:11
Gantz visits Eilat (photo credit: TAL OZ/DEFENSE MINISTRY/POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Gantz visits Eilat
(photo credit: TAL OZ/DEFENSE MINISTRY/POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited the general Eilat and its outer areas on Tuesday, along with Tourism Minister and Knesset member Orit Farkash-Cohen, Deputy Chief of Staff Major General Eyal Zamir, and Southern Command General Herzli Halevi, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
Gantz first toured the 80th Division, where he received an overview of the operational challenges and defense of the Jordanian border, discussed the threats and response at the Sinai border and met with the division's commander, Brigadier General Gur Shreibman.
The Defense Minister then visited the naval base located near the city of Eilat, along with Minister Farkash HaCohen and Deputy Chief of Staff General Eyal Zamir. The commander of the naval base, Lt. Col. Tamir Shemesh, presented the current security concept and the base's main operational activities.
Gantz and Farkash-Cohen also held a joint meeting with Eilat Mayor Meir Yitzchak- Halevi. They visited Eilat's city hall, where they discussed Eilat's response to the coronavirus.
At the end of the visit, Gantz said: "We have seen the operational areas and security activity at sea, in the air and on land, around Eilat and throughout the region. The IDF security system operates along the lines as required to ensure road safety and Eilat's security in the most appropriate way. We will also advance our plans to evacuate part of the naval base in Eilat in order to allow the city to continue to develop, in coordination with the Israel Lands Administration and the mayor of Eilat. I hope this project will get off the ground. In my opinion, it is very important."
Gantz added: "We will make very important decisions in the government today, which will ultimately balance the need and desire to reduce morbidity on the one hand, and give economic breathing space on the other. It is the idea of ​​night curfew and ​​opening trade in a controlled manner and under very precise guidelines. I hope we can get through this in peace for the benefit of the State of Israel. If we all cooperate - we can safely cross to the other side.  If we do not cooperate, we will eventually reach a third closure."
"I am very pleased that Gantz supported my request to the coronavirus cabinet," said Tourism Minister Orit Farkash-Cohen. "Let us get some air and sanity in Eilat's tourism."
"I must say that we received an attentive and sympathetic ear from the Defense Minister and I very much hope that this issue will move forward," said Eilat Mayor Meir Yitzhak-Halevi. "I very much hope that today's spirit is one that will continue in government as well."


Tags Benny Gantz Eilat Coronavirus lockdown
