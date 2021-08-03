Defense Minister visits Israel's South, meets with IDF staff, farmers

Defense Minister Benny Gantz took a tour of the south of Israel on Tuesday, during which he took part in a situational assessment regarding the key points of the investigation into Operation Guardian of the Walls , which was followed by a tour of the field and a meeting with the IDF Gaza Division commanders.

Accompanying Gantz were Deputy Defense Minister Alon Schuster, Chief of General Staff Maj.-Gen. Tomer Bar, Commander of the Southern Command, Maj.-Gen. Eliezer Toledano, and Gaza Division Commander, Brig.-Gen. Nimrod Aloni.

At the conclusion of the tour, Gantz stated that "Israel is ready for any scenario, a series or an escalation. With the help of our Egyptian partners who have a positive role to play, as well as other international factors, we continue to work to ensure long-term peace, that the citizens of Gaza enjoy economic well-being and that all the boys return home.

"Alongside this, we are also conducting an operation to accumulate hundreds of new targets, in order to protect the residents of the south and remove any threatening factor," he continued.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);} Defense Minister Benny Gantz at a situational assessment in the south of Israel, August 3, 2021 (Credit: ARIEL HERMONI / DEFENSE MINISTRY)

He also spoke about the ongoing transfer of Qatari aid to Gaza and the attempts to ensure that the money goes to those who need it, and not to the rebuilding of Hamas infrastructure, as it has done in the past.

"We are working to create a mechanism that will ensure greater security for Israel, the strengthening of the Palestinian Authority as a moderate and representative Palestinian factor, and the well-being of Gaza residents," said Gantz.

Following the conclusion of their tour, Gantz and Schuster also met with the heads of local authorities and farmers to discuss the issue of agriculture.

"Excellent Israeli agriculture needs to be renewed and not attacked. Kahol Lavan encourages the process of dialogue that began between the Ministries of Agriculture and Finance and the joint leadership of the farmers," said Schuster, speaking about the recent agricultural issues

"I hope that it will be possible to reach agreements as soon as possible that will allow the transition from indirect support to direct support," he continued.

"I draw inspiration and hope from my friends, who continue, in all weathers and in all security realities, to produce food for the residents of Israel."