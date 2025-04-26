Missile intercepted from Yemen, Trump talks to Netanyahu on Gaza aid
IDF probe into Nir Yitzhak reveals army failed to protect kibbutz on Oct. 7
The probe found that only at 1:30 p.m. did the first IDF troop enter the kibbutz, just four minutes after the last terrorists left.
The IDF published the investigation into Hamas's assault on Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak on October 7, 2023, in which it determined that the IDF failed in its mission to protect the kibbutz and its residents, while still emphasizing the heroism of the fighters and of the kibbutz squad.
The findings were presented to the residents of the kibbutz, the families of the kidnapped, and the bereaved families before they were made public on Friday.
Six members of Nir Yitzhak's emergency squad died while defending the kibbutz: Rabbi Yaron Shahar, Boaz Avraham, Ofek Arazi, Oren Goldin, Lior Rudaeff, and Tal Haimi (the head of the squad). The bodies of three of them were kidnapped by the terror group.
Oren Goldin's body was recovered from Gaza by the IDF in a military operation in July 2024, and the bodies of Tal Haimi and Lior Rudaeff are still held by Hamas in Gaza.
IDF intercepts missile from Yemen, rocket sirens sound in Beersheba, Negev area
Missile launch towards Israel came hours after reports of US airstrikes in Houthi-controlled western Yemen.
The IDF intercepted a missile that was launched from Yemen early Saturday morning, which caused rocket sirens to sound in Beersheba and the Negev areas minutes later.
The missile was intercepted before entering Israeli territory, the military added.
No injuries have been reported by Israeli medical services so far.
US strikes target Sanaa, nearby districts in Yemen shortly before sirens in Israel
Hours before the missile launch towards Israel, US airstrikes targeted Sana'a and other nearby districts in Houthi-controlled Yemen, according to Arab media reports.
Five airstrikes were reported in the Nihm district in the Sana'a governorate, Hezbollah-affiliated media Al-Manar cited Yemeni reports as saying.
Trump: I pushed Netanyahu on Gaza aid, we're working on it
Trump shared the details of his discussion with Netanyahu to reporters aboard Air Force One.
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he pushed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to allow food and medicine into the devastated Gaza Strip.
No aid has been delivered into the strip since March 2. Israel has said it would not allow the entry of goods and supplies into Gaza until the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas releases all remaining hostages.
Earlier on Friday, the UN World Food Programme said it had run out of food stocks in Gaza.
Humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip
IDF used AI to eliminate Hamas official, locate hostages, US and Israeli officials tell NYT
The technology was implemented and developed by Unit 8200 engineers, who used it to track Hamas terrorist Ibrahim Biari.
The IDF's Unit 8200 used artificial intelligence to eliminate a Hamas official and locate hostages in the Gaza Strip, three Israeli and US officials told The New York Times on Friday.
The New York Times reported that the military used AI tech to kill Ibrahim Biari, who was a Hamas commander based in northern Gaza. He assisted in planning the terrorist attacks in southern Israel on October 7, 2023. Four Israeli officials said AI technology was immediately cleared for deployment after the attacks, the report added.
The report said that finding Biari was difficult for the IDF in the first few weeks of the war. The technology used to eliminate him was developed a decade ago, but was only utilized when he was struck by the IDF, shortly after Unit 8200 engineers implemented AI into the tech used to locate and strike him, officials said.
The AI technology was able to locate Biari by listening to his calls. The audio tool was also used by Israeli intelligence to locate hostages taken by the terrorist organization. Two Israeli officers quoted in the report said that the AI tool was refined over time to find hostages.
IAF strikes in Beit Hanoun, Gaza Strip - report
The IAF struck targets in Beit Hanoun in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian media reported on Friday night.
Hours later, the IDF conducted artillery fire towards the eastern part of Gaza City.
No casualties have been reported.
This is a developing story.
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.