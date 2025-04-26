Missile intercepted from Yemen, Trump talks to Netanyahu on Gaza aid

A building is left destroyed after a rocket hit the building earlier in the week on October 25, 2023 in Nir Yitzhak, Israel. In the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas that left an estimated 1,400 dead and 200 kidnapped, Israel launched a sustained bombardment of the Gaza Strip and threatened a gro (photo credit: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

The IDF published the investigation into Hamas's assault on Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak on October 7, 2023, in which it determined that the IDF failed in its mission to protect the kibbutz and its residents, while still emphasizing the heroism of the fighters and of the kibbutz squad.

The findings were presented to the residents of the kibbutz, the families of the kidnapped, and the bereaved families before they were made public on Friday.

Six members of Nir Yitzhak's emergency squad died while defending the kibbutz: Rabbi Yaron Shahar, Boaz Avraham, Ofek Arazi, Oren Goldin, Lior Rudaeff, and Tal Haimi (the head of the squad). The bodies of three of them were kidnapped by the terror group.

Oren Goldin's body was recovered from Gaza by the IDF in a military operation in July 2024, and the bodies of Tal Haimi and Lior Rudaeff are still held by Hamas in Gaza.