Yemen denies IDF strikes in territory, Gulf diplo. source says Trump to recognize Palestinian state

Priority for Trump admin is releasing hostages from Gaza, Leavitt says
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Friday that the priority for the Trump administration is releasing the hostages from Gaza.
IDF strikes several Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza
The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) struck several Hamas terrorists who were operating in the area of Jabalya, in northern Gaza, the security forces announced on Friday.
Yemen denies there were Israeli airstrikes targeting Ras Isa oil port - report
Rather than an airstrike, an explosion at the port occurred after a tanker carrying fuel exploded.
Yemen had denied reports by the Saudi news channel Al-Hadath that Israel was responsible for airstrikes that targeted the Ras Isa fuel port between Friday night and Saturday morning, Ynet reported.
Rather than an airstrike, an explosion at the port occurred after a tanker carrying fuel exploded, according to the report.
Donald Trump to announce US recognizes Palestinian state, Gulf diplomatic source claims
Saudi Arabia will host a Gulf-US summit in mid-May during Trump’s Mideast visit. Speculation swirls over a major announcement on a Palestinian state, and peaceful US-Saudi nuclear cooperation
A Gulf diplomatic source, who declined to be named or disclose his position, told The Media Line, "President Donald Trump will issue a declaration regarding the State of Palestine and American recognition of it, and that there will be the establishment of a Palestinian state without the presence of Hamas."
The source also added, "If an announcement of American recognition of the State of Palestine is made, it will be the most important declaration that will change the balance of power in the Middle East, and more countries will join the Abraham Accords."
Important facts
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.