Yemen denies IDF strikes in territory, Gulf diplo. source says Trump to recognize Palestinian state

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the White House. (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

A Gulf diplomatic source, who declined to be named or disclose his position, told The Media Line, "President Donald Trump will issue a declaration regarding the State of Palestine and American recognition of it, and that there will be the establishment of a Palestinian state without the presence of Hamas."

The source also added, "If an announcement of American recognition of the State of Palestine is made, it will be the most important declaration that will change the balance of power in the Middle East, and more countries will join the Abraham Accords."