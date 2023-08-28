The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Why did censor let KAN publish Iran smuggling op. despite gag order? - analysis

The IDF promised Israel's military reporters that they would all get the full story. Somehow, KAN was given it first.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: AUGUST 28, 2023 19:39
Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022. (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022.
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Why did KAN get to report something on Sunday night that a whole group of military reporters had been told about a month ago was under strict gag order?

Did this happen because of some kind of “technical error,” as the censor would claim? Or was it to facilitate the latest government campaign to change the subject from a failure to end the West Bank terrorism waves to a focus on Iran’s involvement in those waves?

It is necessary to travel back in time by one month.

The Iranian-involved smuggling op. and IDF censorship

Late at night on July 30, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit suddenly called an emergency meeting of the special IDF military reporters group.

During the closed briefing it was explained that part of what would be told to the group was under strict gag order for national security reasons.

Explosive device confiscated from authorities following the arrest of four Arab-Israelis for ties to Hezbollah (credit: MAARIV) Explosive device confiscated from authorities following the arrest of four Arab-Israelis for ties to Hezbollah (credit: MAARIV)

Essentially, we were told that Israeli security forces had thwarted a July 24 weapons smuggling attempt into Israel from Jordan, but that what was special – and could not be reported – was that it was believed that Iran was behind the smuggling.

Also under gag order was that the explosives themselves were more powerful and complex, part of what led to the belief about more direct Iranian involvement.

We were allowed to publish that some kind of “special” smuggling operation from Jordan had been thwarted.

The rest had to be kept under wraps so that the Iranians and their proxies who were involved and still at large might not fully know the extent of what Israel’s security forces knew or who had been caught, and would themselves remain exposed to being discovered.

It was truly explained as a potential matter of life and death and everyone was assured that we would all be given the full story to publish at the same time down the road if we all followed the gag order.

Without getting into whether the Israeli censor should exist or not, this is likely a black-and-white case, where certainly for some period of days or a week, publicizing the full story could have hindered Israel’s security forces from saving lives.

And there are plenty of times when military reporters are given confidential information that cannot be published or will only be permitted to be published collectively at some later hour or date.

What made no sense was why KAN was then allowed to suddenly get a scoop a month later on something that all the military reporters knew.

According to KAN, they simply requested to publish the story every day for a month, and when the censor finally relented, they published it.

According to the censor, they did permit KAN to publish the story.

Rather, they had wholesale rejected any publication about the story for a month and Sunday night, they finally deleted and altered aspects of the story which KAN filed, but did so in an inartful manner, which KAN was able to use to get the Iranian headline it wanted.

The censor staff are human and can make errors, but the problem with this story is the timing.

It just so happens that Sunday was one of the first full news days since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held a special press conference at the end of last week to try to refocus attention from West Bank terrorism onto Iran.

There is another possibility.

Around the same time that Netanyahu and Gallant made their declarations, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) last Thursday announced a different series of arrests of Israeli Arabs and others in Lod and elsewhere who were accused of working with Hezbollah and Iran.

That group also was caught with Iranian explosives.

Maybe the censor got less tight-lipped with KAN after that announcement because maybe that blew the lid off keeping any investigation quiet.

However, all signals from the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit was that they had no intention of giving the promised full details briefing to the military group last night.

In fact, given the dearth of details in the KAN report, all signals were that removing the gag order for the whole group was probably still some weeks away.

If anything, this makes it look like the timing of the Shin Bet’s announcement of the Hezbollah-Iran bust may have been moved forward to come in line with the Netanyahu and Gallant campaign.

Why does all of this matter, besides addressing the censor’s improper treatment of most of the Israeli media last night? (for whatever reason)

Because the real narrative with Palestinian terrorism is that Israel’s security forces are doing remarkably, but are failing to stop a small percentage. And that the small percentage is still so big that it has made the March 2022 to present-day terrorism wave the worst since the Second Intifada.

The political echelon has tried some modest “carrots” – economic incentives for the Palestinians – and some limited “sticks” – undertaking a massive two-day operation in Jenin in July – but with little notable since then.

There is no broad diplomatic or military vision that the government is preparing, and rather than make a decision to do something larger on the diplomatic or military plane, there is an attempt to change the focus to Iran.

Of course, Iran is involved. Of course, its involvement makes Palestinian terrorism worse.

But the vast majority of Palestinian terrorists are homegrown and many are lone wolves, not connected to any organized terrorist group.

Avoiding the hard choices and the cardinal issue of how to get the wider Palestinian population to end their waves of terrorism by blaming everything on the Islamic Republic will not make things better.

Playing games with the censor and when select Israeli security busts occur, if such games are being played, does not help either and raises other credibility issues.



IDF
