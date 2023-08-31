The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israeli killed in terror ramming was lone IDF soldier from Ukraine

The funeral is expected to be in Israel, which in itself will be a brutal journey for the family from Kharkiv.

By TROY O. FRITZHAND
Published: AUGUST 31, 2023 20:10

Updated: AUGUST 31, 2023 20:17
Maxim Mulchanov, murdered in a terror attack on August 31, 2023 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Maxim Mulchanov, murdered in a terror attack on August 31, 2023
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Sergeant Maxim Mulchanov, a lone soldier from Ukraine was the soldier killed in Thursday’s terror attack at the Maccabim checkpoint, according to the family and an IDF confirmation.

His parents released a statement to The Jerusalem Post via Chabad Rebbetzin Miriam Moskovitz of their local Chabad house in Kharkiv, Ukraine, saying “he was a very honest and very open person, always out to help.

"Just a year ago, he helped a child who needed a bone marrow transplant in Germany. They did a whole procedure. He was very proud not only that he was in the army, but in a combat role and fighting on the front lines.”

The funeral is expected to be in Israel, which in itself will be a brutal journey for the family. Kharkiv is close to the Russian border and in a no-fly zone. As a result, the family must travel 14 hours by car to the nearest airport in order to reach Israel, according to the Rebbetzin.

Israeli security forces at the scene where the terrorist from the truck ramming attack in Maccabim caught and killed, at the Hasmonean checkpoint, on August 31, 2023 (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90) Israeli security forces at the scene where the terrorist from the truck ramming attack in Maccabim caught and killed, at the Hasmonean checkpoint, on August 31, 2023 (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

One killed, six wounded at Maccabim checkpoint

The attack occurred on the central Jerusalem-Tel Aviv Route 443 highway on Thursday morning and resulted in six others injured - including three soldiers - alongside the murdered soldier.

The terrorist was killed at the following checkpoint where soldiers awaited his arrival.



IDF
