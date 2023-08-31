Israeli killed in terror ramming was lone IDF soldier from Ukraine

Sergeant Maxim Mulchanov, a lone soldier from Ukraine was the soldier killed in Thursday’s terror attack at the Maccabim checkpoint, according to the family and an IDF confirmation.

His parents released a statement to The Jerusalem Post via Chabad Rebbetzin Miriam Moskovitz of their local Chabad house in Kharkiv, Ukraine, saying “he was a very honest and very open person, always out to help.

Респект, Бро! Это Макс Молчанов, солдат армии обороны Израиля из Украины. Макс оказался пригодным для донорства костного мозга 12 летнему мальчику. Командиры одобрили его желание помочь и Максим решился на операцию, тем самым спас жизнь ребёнку. Гордимся тобой Максим!❤️ pic.twitter.com/fYTI1aSEax — David Ilnitsky (@DavidIlnitsky) January 6, 2023

"Just a year ago, he helped a child who needed a bone marrow transplant in Germany. They did a whole procedure. He was very proud not only that he was in the army, but in a combat role and fighting on the front lines.”

The funeral is expected to be in Israel, which in itself will be a brutal journey for the family. Kharkiv is close to the Russian border and in a no-fly zone. As a result, the family must travel 14 hours by car to the nearest airport in order to reach Israel, according to the Rebbetzin.

Israeli security forces at the scene where the terrorist from the truck ramming attack in Maccabim caught and killed, at the Hasmonean checkpoint, on August 31, 2023 (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

One killed, six wounded at Maccabim checkpoint

The attack occurred on the central Jerusalem-Tel Aviv Route 443 highway on Thursday morning and resulted in six others injured - including three soldiers - alongside the murdered soldier.

The terrorist was killed at the following checkpoint where soldiers awaited his arrival.