Battle rages as high school grads hold IDF-refusal ceremony - analysis

A group of high schoolers at the Gymnasia High School in Herzliya on Sunday held an impromptu event to sign a document declaring that they would refuse to serve in the IDF in protest against the judicial reform as well as because of “the occupation.”

The event was impromptu in that it had been technically canceled in an internal battle between the high school's principal and its Parents' Association when the parents wanted to avoid potentially losing government funding for holding the anti-IDF event.

A statement signed by those high schoolers involved in the protest said, "As young women and men about to be conscripted into Israeli military service, we say NO to dictatorship in Israel and in the Occupied Palestinian Territories. We hereby declare that we refuse to join the military until democracy is secured for all who live within the jurisdiction of the Israeli government."

They added, "In view of this, we have no choice but to take extreme measures and refuse to serve in the army. A government that destroys the judiciary is not a government that we can serve. An army that militarily occupies another people is not an army that we can join."

At the same time that the group seemed to make progress, it was also sidetracked with all of the controversy surrounding holding the signing ceremony leading to delaying filing the document to the IDF to an unknown date.

Last week, over 200 high schoolers from a variety of schools - though with the Gymnasia leading the way - who are supposed to be on the path to being drafted in the near future to the IDF announced that they would refuse their call-up because of the judicial overhaul and “the occupation.”

The group, affiliated with the “bloc against the occupation,” has unleashed a new unpredictable dynamic in the battle over the judicial overhaul and the IDF, both because it jumps into the controversial Israeli-Palestinian conflict and because it deals with the mandatory draft.

Until now, groups like “Brothers in Arms” who have led the protests against the judicial overhaul, have explicitly repudiated taking stances on foreign relations issues and have been laser-focused on the judicial overhaul issue.

Their strategy has been to serve as a “big tent” that can be a home for both traditional right and left-wing voters (regarding foreign affairs), but all of whom support an independent judiciary and are concerned by the prospect of unlimited executive branch power.

In addition, the focus of the protests has been threats to quit service by seasoned reservists, many of whom either have no formal legal obligation to continue to serve, or who at least informally can quit at any time, given that less than 2% of the Israeli population does reserve duty.

In contrast, this new campaign broadens the attack on the government to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which could supercharge enthusiasm among some protesters, but turn off center-right protesters who until now felt comfortable with the narrow focus on the judiciary.

On Twitter, some of those involved in the campaign said that the government’s alleged dictatorial tendencies with its judicial overhaul were spawned long before and have gone on for years against the Palestinians.

Essentially, the group seemed to argue that if the government does not respect Palestinian human rights, it is less of a significant leap to disrespect the civil rights of Jewish citizens as well, if they get in the way of certain sectoral goals and power.

Likewise, the new campaign could pose a messaging dilemma for the protest leaders since the high schoolers are mandated to serve by law, something all of the reservists have already done.

A representative for Brothers in Arms said they have no connection to the group and will proceed with their own separate campaign which is dedicated to blocking the judicial overhaul.

For the IDF, the new group could pose a major new challenge by reducing enthusiasm for mandatory service, something which to date has not been a big problem, despite 10,000 reservists quitting or threatening to quit.

From the August draft numbers, the IDF presented statistics showing even some growth in interest in being drafted to certain combat units.

However, the IDF is concerned about the long-term impact of negative attitudes toward IDF service on future high schoolers. This is because such future high schoolers could spend a longer time getting mixed messages about IDF service than those graduating high school soon, many of whom were already hooked into the idea of IDF service before the judicial overhaul debate started.

How would the IDF handle this?

It is also unclear how the IDF would handle more than 200 Israeli high school graduates all refusing IDF service at once from the population which is usually drafted.

In past years, many people who wanted to avoid IDF service out of objection to the “occupation” might have used quiet means, including getting a psychological exemption, to get out of military duty.

There were usually a very small number of draft refusers from the left who wanted to go public with their refusal, and so placing them in jail for a short time period did not hugely impact the greater system and was not a logistical challenge.

In contrast, such a large potential group of public draft refusers all at once could shake the IDF’s image far more and prove logistically challenging if there was a desire to put them all in jail, even for a short period.

In the meantime, the IDF said that the pronouncements have all been informal, and it will not respond or formulate a strategy until each individual gives a concrete response to their draft summons.

The IDF may have gotten some additional validation for that position on Sunday when the filing of the signatures was delayed.

There also seems to be hope within the IDF that the judicial overhaul issue may be more settled with some kind of compromise before the next big draft round a few months from now.