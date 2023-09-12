Defense Ministry brings startups to London tech conference

The Defense Ministry announced on Monday that it has worked with 206 startups on defense technology issues, several of which it is bringing to this week’s DSEI defense technology conference in London.

According to a statement, 35 Israeli defense companies, including seven startups that are part of the ministry’s INNOFENSE program, are attending the conference and helped open Israel’s exhibition there.

Ministry SIBAT (Exports) Head Brig. Gen. (res.) Yair Kulas said at the opening ceremony, “The Israeli defense industry embodies investment in technological advancement, creativity, and audacious innovation which combines rich operational experience and a defense establishment on the cutting-edge of technology, which helps the IDF defend state security.”

Defense Ministry Director-General Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir pushed hard to include the startups in the biannual DSEI conference as opposed to only the traditional Israeli tech-giants attending.

It can also be cost-prohibitive for startups to pay for and attend such conferences on their own, such that the ministry’s support could be crucial. Israeli companies at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference in Abu Dhabi in 2023 (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Show us the money

According to a ministry report on INNOFENSE, the MAFAT Research and Development Division has received $307 million in startup-related orders in recent years.

19 startups are leaders in projects related to Irregular Warfare Technical Support and six more startups are involved in government to government defense projects worth S44 million.

Out of 119 startups with seed money from the ministry, their average for raising funds for their products is $8.8 million.

The report discussed three specific companies with products that can be used both for military and civilian needs from the INNOFENSE startup program, part of the program’s third-class.