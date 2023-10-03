Israeli forces engaged with a fire bomber on Monday night while 12 terrorist suspects were arrested in raids throughout the West Bank, the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday.

A terrorist threw a Molotov cocktail at a military post near Al Fawar. The IDF suffered no casualties, fired into the air as a warning, and then at the suspect, hitting them.

לוחמי צה"ל, שב"כ ומג"ב פעלו הלילה למעצר 12 מבוקשים ברחבי יהודה ושומרון.הלוחמים עצרו ארבעה מבוקשים בעיר שכם ובכפרים חוסאן וצידא. בנוסף, עצרו הכוחות ארבעה מבוקשים בכפר בית כחיל. במהלך הפעילות בכפר חשודים יידו אבנים לעבר הכוחות שהגיבו באמצעים לפיזור הפגנות>> pic.twitter.com/HV2rJx3D3g — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 3, 2023

The IDF, Shin Bet, and Israel Border Police arrested four wanted persons in Nablus, Husan, and Seida. Four more were arrested in Bayt Kahil, where residents threw stones at troops. Israeli forces responded with anti-riot measures. The remaining four terrorism suspects were arrested in Jalazone, Ein Umm Ashrayit, Kafr 'Aqab.

IDF disperses clashes

On Route 60 a suspect was arrested by troops who stopped him as he prepared to throw stones on passing vehicles.

Israeli forces also had to disperse clashes between Israeli and Palestinian civilians outside Jalud on Monday night. The Israelis and Palestinians had thrown rocks and shot fireworks at one another.