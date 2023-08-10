IDF, Israel Police preemptively terror attack

Members of Israel Police's Gideonite (33) Unit within the Lahav 433 crime-fighting organization arrested a Jericho resident last week who was suspected of planning to carry out a terror attack in Israel, according to a Thursday morning police statement.

This operation was carried out in conjunction with other Israeli security forces.

Known as the “Israeli FBI,” Lahav 433 is the police unit tasked with investigating national crimes and corruption.

Unit 33, also known as the mista'arvim unit, specializes in undercover counter-terrorism operations.

Maya Zanger-Nadis contributed to this report.