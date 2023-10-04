Israeli forces arrest 17 in West Bank raids

Israeli forces arrested 17 suspects and seized weapons in raids across the West Bank on Tuesday night, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said on Wednesday morning.

Troops fell under gunfire and bomb attack when they arrested one man in 'Aqqaba, but the only damage was to several military vehicles. Israeli forces were also attacked with stones during an arrest in Salfit and had to employ anti-riot measures. Israeli security forces arrest an individual wanted for terrorist acts in Nablus in the West Bank on September 21, 2023. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In Hebron, two men were arrested and their stun grenades, pistol, and ammunition were confiscated. Another man was arrested and a pistol was seized in Barta'a.

Backpacks also found

Twelve people were arrested when the IDF, Shin Bet, and Israel Border Police conducted raids in Rujeib, Yatta, Samu, Beit Awwa, Qatanna, and Beit Ummar.

Israeli forces investigated reports of gunfire in different locations in the territories. Near Mevo Dotan backpacks were found near where gunshots were heard on Tuesday night. Backpacks were also found near Bat Hefer, but there were no traces found near Gan Ner to corroborate reports.