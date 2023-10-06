In wake of terror attacks Netanyahu to up security

In the wake of recent terror attacks, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Israel's top military brass to discuss strengthening security, the Prime Minister’s Office announced on Thursday evening.

The meeting came after a series of violent incidents in the West Bank. Netanyahu's discussion included the IDF Chief of Staff, the head of the Shin Bet, the head of the Military Intelligence Directorate, and the Military Secretary.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, Netanyahu stated that Israel cannot reconcile with the acts of terror in Judea and Samaria (the West Bank) and instructed the IDF and the Shin Bet to intensify defense and counter-terrorism efforts, with an immediate focus on the Hawara checkpoint.

Expediting opening of the Hawara Bypass Road

In addition, the prime minister raised concerns about the pace of the construction of the Hawara Bypass Road and issued instructions to expedite its opening.

Further, Netanyahu told the IDF and security authorities to present him with additional action plans for combating terrorism and enhancing the security of residents in the West Bank.

The meeting regarding further plans of action to prevent terror will take place on Sunday morning.