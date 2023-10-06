In wake of terror attacks Netanyahu to up security

Prime Minister Netanyahu met with the IDF Chief of Staff, the head of the Shin Bet, the head of the Military Intelligence Directorate, and the Military Secretary.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 6, 2023 00:46
Meeting of army and security chiefs after West Bank terror attack, including Defense Minister Gallant, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar, IDF Chief Herzi Halevi and others, June 20, 2023. (photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)
(photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

In the wake of recent terror attacks, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Israel's top military brass to discuss strengthening security, the Prime Minister’s Office announced on Thursday evening.

The meeting came after a series of violent incidents in the West Bank. Netanyahu's discussion included the IDF Chief of Staff, the head of the Shin Bet, the head of the Military Intelligence Directorate, and the Military Secretary.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, Netanyahu stated that Israel cannot reconcile with the acts of terror in Judea and Samaria (the West Bank) and instructed the IDF and the Shin Bet to intensify defense and counter-terrorism efforts, with an immediate focus on the Hawara checkpoint.

Expediting opening of the Hawara Bypass Road

In addition, the prime minister raised concerns about the pace of the construction of the Hawara Bypass Road and issued instructions to expedite its opening.

Shin Bet head Ronen Bar speaks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at an awards ceremony on April 4, 2023. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Shin Bet head Ronen Bar speaks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at an awards ceremony on April 4, 2023. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Further, Netanyahu told the IDF and security authorities to present him with additional action plans for combating terrorism and enhancing the security of residents in the West Bank.

The meeting regarding further plans of action to prevent terror will take place on Sunday morning.



