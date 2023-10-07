Medical and emotional support in emergency situations

On Saturday morning, the Health Ministry directed hospitals in the southern region to activate their emergency protocols, according to the Health Ministry. Hospitals have been advised to release patients who don't require ongoing in-patient care, either sending them home or to extended care facilities. The Ministry is maintaining close communication with all hospitals nationwide, guiding them to be prepared to transition into emergency procedures if required.

Health Ministry resilience centers

Due to the security events, the Health Ministry is updating the phone numbers of the resilience centers and the health fund hotlines.

For residents around the country:

Emtional aid

ERAN - Emotional First Aid: *1201

The ERAN organization is enhancing its hotlines on the phone and internet to respond to anyone needing emotional support and assistance. ERAN website https://www.eran.org.il/ can be a resource for chat, WhatsApp, forum, email, and messages for those in emotional need.

NATAL – the Israel Trauma and Resiliency Center: 1-800-363-363

The line provides psychological support for anyone feeling pressure, anxiety, and in need of emotional assistance due to the situation.

Resilience centers in the south:

Ashkelon - *2452, Hapardes Street 18

Ashkelon Coast Regional Council - 08-6775598

Eshkol - 08-9965264

Sderot - 08-6611140 / 08-6611150, Herzl Street 68

Sha'ar Hanegev - 077-9802755

Sdot Negev - 076-5322042/3/4

AMN - Western Negev - 055-3063853

Smilu Street 10, Netivot

Bedouin Resilience Center - 0722212788

Resilience centers in Judea and Samaria:

Gush Etzion - 058-3989550/02-9939378, Boaz Street 1, Efrat

Binyamin - 02-5848600

Binyamin Gate in the Gvanim center

Samaria - 055-2779285/09-79403 Rehavam Ze'evi Street, Karnei Shomron mall

Judea - 02-9969560/055-9534177

Kiryat Arba municipality

Health maintenance organization hotlines:

Clalit 03-7472010

Maccabi *3555

Leumit 1700507507

*507

Meuhedet *3833

A psychological support and assistance hotline for Clalit has been opened at 03-7472010.

Please note: The resilience centers in the north are preparing to open; the ministry will update contact methods.

-----------------------------------

National Insurance Institute:

The National Insurance Institute announced that it approves assistance for anxiety victims provided by psychologists and social workers specializing in trauma treatment.

The treatments, also available via online sessions (Zoom), aim to allow people to stay in safe spaces or nearby due to the sensitive security situation.

-----------------------------------

The "One Soul" support center of the Rehabilitation Department in the Defense Ministry is operating at an enhanced level.

The Rehabilitation Department in the Defense Ministry invites IDF disabled veterans and their families, who are dealing with post-trauma, and discharged soldiers who feel emotional distress due to the security events, to contact the psychological support and assistance line "One Soul" at *8944. Professionals operate the support line for you, around the clock, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

-----------------------------------

The Education Ministry

The Education Ministry is opening a dedicated situation room and establishing an emotional support hotline for students, parents, and educational personnel at 12:00 on Saturday. Additionally, the ministry is setting up an emotional support hotline staffed by professional psychologists and counselors who will be available to students, parents, and educational staff.

-----------------------------------

Television services:

Due to the security situation: Yes television company announced it offers a variety of channels to its customers.

The channels will automatically be available to customers without the need to contact customer service and can be viewed anywhere, also via the +yes app for mobile and tablet.

Due to the security situation and to alleviate the need to stay indoors, the company offers that all channels will be opened in the coming hours automatically for customers without the need to contact customer service and can be viewed anywhere, also via the +yes app for mobile and tablet.