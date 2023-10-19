Israeli hero donates 10,000 meals to soldiers every day

Amidst the chaos and pain, many of stories of heroism and generosity are emerging.

Nathalie Sehaik operates a factory producing 10,000 meals a day for soldiers.

"We have many volunteers who come and cook together with us and we send all the food directly to the soldiers on the frontlines,” Sehaik said. “We send sandwiches, hot dishes, cakes, shampoo, toiletries, cigarettes, carbonated drinks, and treats. To continue this effort, we need the support of all donors for food boxes, chickens, and any other donations."

A kosher factory

Sehaik explained that what makes her factory special is the fact it is certified kosher.

"Every package we send out carries a kosher certificate with our address,” she said. “This is a charity factory where we also cook for 400 needy families. The person who provided us with this building is our mayor, Rami Greenberg, without whom none of this would exist."

Sehaik said their endeavor is made possible by dozens of volunteers.

"People come here from seven in the morning until four the next morning,” she said. “Individuals from all walks of life come here to help, in the name of love and unity.”