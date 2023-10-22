IDF, Shin Bet kill Hamas deputy in charge of artillery

The IDF and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Service) eliminated a senior member of Hamas's general artillery corps, the Israeli organizations announced in a joint statement.

Muhammad Katmash, reportedly the deputy in charge of Hamas's artillery, was killed in an Israeli airstrike. He was responsible for the firing of thousands of rockets at Israel. Thanks to his powerful position, Katamash was a significant member of the planning and execution of Hamas's attacks against Israel. A ball of fire and smoke rises during an Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, on October 9, 2023. (photo credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90)

IDF continues air attack

The IDF has continued to attack several targets of the terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip since the morning hours. Among the targets were the head of a rocket firing squad and several other operatives. In addition, a Hamas weapons production site and a military headquarters were attacked. Israel's air force has carried out hundreds of strikes on the Strip since the October 7 Hamas massacre, when thousands of terrorists crossed the border and infiltrated Israeli communities and IDF bases near the border, killing over 1,400 people and kidnapping at least 212 more.