IDF: Hamas is losing control of northern, central Gaza Strip

Approximately 750,000 Gazan residents are moving to safer grounds in southern Gaza, amid indications that Hamas's control over the northern and central regions of the territory is waning, according to N12. The IDF has been dropping leaflets advising residents not to get caught up in the conflict and to leave for safer areas. Human shields are a growing concern for Israel, with reports stating that Hamas plans to use the remaining 350,000 residents in the northern part of Gaza as shields, in a bid to forestall a ground invasion and offset ongoing air raids.

Preparations for a potential ground invasion are underway, with IDF forces targeting strategic Hamas infrastructure. High-rises, suspected to house command centers, have been demolished, necessitating additional precautions against sniper threats from elevated positions.

A convoy of Israeli tanks at sunset near the southern Israeli border with Gaza, October 12, 2023. (photo credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Israel has been attacking Hamas infrastructure since October 7, when thousands of terrorists crossed the Gaza border and attacked civilian communities and IDF bases in Israel, killing over 1,400 people and kidnapping at least 212 more.

In the past few days, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi met with ground forces that are camped outside Gaza ahead of a possible ground invasion. The soldiers are currently completing operative tasks, exercises and preparing in terms of equipment for the next stage.

On the northern front, the IDF continues to carry out reprisals for attacks from Hezbollah, which continues to fire mainly anti-tank missiles at Israeli outposts and settlements. There are fears that the growing threat from Lebanese-based terrorist organization will lead to a multi-front war for the IDF.

On Sunday, Israel evacuated 14 additional communities near the northern border in response to increasing threats by Hezbollah, which has been carrying out attacks using anti-tank missiles, rockets, mortars, and small arms fire in the last two weeks. Israel had previously evacuated 28 communities on October 16 and last week it also announced the evacuation of the city of Kiryat Shmona.