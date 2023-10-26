WATCH: Soldiers from the Nahal Brigade engage terrorists on October 7

Official footage released on Thursday showed soldiers of the Nahal brigade exchanging fire with Hamas terrorists on October 7. The footage was attached to a statement shared by the IDF.

“We are going to war out of love for our country and defense of our homeland. This is our war,” the army quoted the brigade as saying.

An interview with the commander of Battalion 931, Lieutenant Colonel Oz. (Credit: IDF)

Heavy losses

On the morning of October 7, the Nahal brigade deployed to the south of Israel. On the way to Kfar Aza, Deputy Brigade Commander Maj. Tal Gershkovich was killed in action.

The deputy brigade commander fought alongside his soldiers and was instrumental in dislodging the terrorists from their position in Israeli communities.

Also killed in action was brigade commander, Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Steinberg.

Nahal brigade soldiers train for combat (Credit: IDF)

Yet, despite the losses, the soldiers of the Nahal brigade, especially those in Battalion 931, fought against the Hamas invasion of southern Israel, successfully eliminating many terrorists.