The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

WATCH: First new Eitan armored vehicle delivered to the IDF Nahal brigade

Nahal Brigade infantry soldiers already incorporated the new APCs while training various simulated combat scenarios in a first-of-its-kind exercise in northern Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 28, 2023 22:21
IDF's Eitan APC (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
IDF's Eitan APC
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

The first serial production of Eitan Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) was delivered to the IDF's Nahal Brigade roughly seven years after a prototype of the IDF's first wheeled APC was revealed, the Defense Ministry and the IDF announced on Sunday.

“The Nahal Brigade is proud to be the first in the IDF to receive the Eitan APC – a tool that will transform the brigade and allow us to become more operational, independent and protected," Commander of the IDF Nahal Brigade, Col. Oren Simcha said. "We understand the weight of this responsibility and the professional challenge involved in adopting this tool and thank the hundreds of professionals who took part in the planning, development, production and implementation of the Eitan APC.”

The 750-horsepower Eitan can reach around 90 kilometers per hour on its eight wheels, which gives it high all-terrain maneuvering capabilities. It can stay in operational use for multiple days at a time and carries twelve soldiers.

"After several years of hard work in developing, testing, and manufacturing, the first serial production Eitan APCs have been delivered to the esteemed Nahal Infantry Brigade. The Eitan constitutes a groundbreaking leap forward in the field of wheeled combat vehicles and is the first of its kind in the IDF. It offers a unique set of capabilities, including superior mobility and survivability for our fighting forces. It has the capability to fight alongside the Merkava Main Battle Tanks (MBTs) and Namer Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs), Head of the IMoD Tank and APC Directorate, Brig.-Gen. Oren Giber said.

"We are humbled and immensely proud to operationalize the first Eitan company in the Nahal infantry brigade. We recognize that each Eitan delivered to the IDF will replace older M113 vehicles, ensuring that our combat soldiers are equipped with state-of-the-art, highly protected and capable weapon systems, assisting them in securing victory on the battlefield and ensuring their safe return home,” Giber added.

Incorporating Eitan APCs into training 

Nahal Brigade infantry soldiers already incorporated the Eitan APCs while training various simulated combat scenarios in a first-of-its-kind exercise in northern Israel.

The APC was developed by IDF Tank and APC Directorate engineers who gave the Eitan state-of-the-art technologies such as peripheral cameras equipped with day and night vision to ensure security, front calculation and processing capabilities using computerized technology, and touch monitors and processors used for the system of systems.

The Eitan assembly process is carried out in the "Merkava" factory of the IDF's Technological and Logistics Directorate.

A video from the Nahal Infantry Brigade’s first exercise incorporating the Eitan APC (IDF Spokesperson's Unit).

“The IDF Technological and Logistics Directorate’s maintenance center is proud to lead the production of the Eitan APC among other key IDF systems and technologies. Our unit’s dedicated and professional personnel will continue to work around the clock together with our partners in the Israeli defense establishment and defense industry to ensure the Eitan APC’s operationalization. This will increase the mobility of the IDF ground forces and protect infantry soldiers in various types of combat,” said the Commander of the IDF Maintenance Center in the Technological and Logistics Directorate, Col. Yaniv Avitan.



Tags IDF technology israel tanks namer apc weapons
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
2

These daily habits can impact your gut health

Beneficial Gut Bacteria illustrative.
3

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
4

How Israel exposed and destroyed Islamic Jihad rocket production sites in Gaza

Smoke rises above buildings After air strikes by Israeli warplanes, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 12, 2023.
5

This time, every Jew is with George Soros

Billionaire investor George Soros arrives at the Schumpeter Award in Vienna, Austria June 21, 2019.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by