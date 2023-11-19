IDF raids homes of Hamas senior commanders

IDF forces, led by the Paratrooper’s Brigade, conducted raids of the homes of senior Hamas officials in the Rimal neighborhood, the IDF spokesperson said on Sunday.

The Rimal neighborhood is one of the Strip’s more upscale locations.

Combat troops of the Paratroopers Brigade, along with the IDF Armored Corps, Combat Engineering Corps, and air force engaged Hamas terrorists in the Sheikh Ejalin and Rimal neighborhoods.

During the IDF maneuver, the Israeli forces discovered about 35 tunnel shafts, found a variety of weapons, and eliminated Hamas combatants.

The IDF also raided a Hamas military camp during the operation, in the course of which they located ammunition depots and seven rocket launchers.

IDF troops operate in Gaza's Rimal neighborhood. November 19, 2023. (Credit: IDF)

Hamas's senior commanders in Gaza's "luxury" neighborhood

The IDF states that the Rimal neighborhood is considered to be among Gaza’s higher-end communities and is home to many of Hamas’s senior commanders.

Hamas also uses the area’s civilian spaces for its martial operations, the IDF says. The neighborhood also contains Hamas military posts and government buildings.