Amit Soussana is taking center stage in a captivating video released on N12 after she was recently released from Hamas captivity in the last group of hostages who were released before the ceasefire ended,.

The footage reveals her remarkable struggle against a group of seven terrorists, as she adamantly refuses to be kidnapped.

The video, which was captured by a security camera in a Gaza village, showcases Soussana's courageous battle. Her determined resistance compelled the terrorists to abandon their original plan of capturing her on foot and they instead transported her in a vehicle en route to Gaza.

Soussana was abducted from her home in the Gaza Envelope and was eventually released alongside Mia Shem, who was kidnapped from a nature party in Re'im.

Remaining hostages need medical aid

Earlier, IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari emphasized the importance of providing medical aid to the abductees in Gaza and appealed to the president of the Red Cross for assistance. Mia Shem, 21, reunites with her family following her release after being held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel (credit: PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE)

The ongoing clashes have escalated, with increased engagements with terrorists in Sajaya and Jabaliya, while contact with terrorists on the outskirts of Khan Yunis has decreased. The killing of a Hamas battalion commander and the injury to his deputy in Sajaya are expected to raise the intensity of the fighting in the days ahead.