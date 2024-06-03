IDSF: Israel must seek strategic independence, but war on behalf of west

Israel is facing a global war on behalf of Western society but must seek strategic independence for war materials to ensure the country’s defense, Israel's Defense and Security Forum Founder and Chairman Amir Avivi said in New York City on Sunday night at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference 2024 gala. “We are facing a global war, this is a Chinese/Russian front,” Avivi told Jerusalem Post Editor-in-chief Zvika Klein. Consequently, the US position on military operations “endangers not only Israel but all of Western society.” With Israel facing arms embargoes from western allies, Avivi advocated for Israeli strategic independence in munitions and other military equipment. For Israel to be able to stand on its own without relying on others is a Zionist principle, he explained.

“Every day that is passing we are producing more and more capacity,” said Avivi.At the moment, Israel did not have every material that it needed, but Avivi said that previous supplies had been extensive.Avivi warned that it was part of Hamas’s strategy to use the hostages to delay Israeli operations.“IDF is destroying Hamas” on the battlefield, but the Gazan terrorist organisation beloved that it could survive annihilation through fostering international pressure and sparking an Israeli election. IDSF Resource and Partnerships Recruitment Department Manager Ronit Farkash’s shared that her son is one of the soldiers fighting Hamas in Gaza.Farkash’s son was shot by a Hamas sniper, and while he was saved by his ceramic vest, he suffered from shrapnel wounds and burns. Hamas released a propaganda video of the incident.Though still recovering from his wounds, Farkash’s son returned to his unit in Gaza only a few days later because his brothers-in-arm needed him.“That is the power of being united. That is the meaning of being connected to something bigger than just yourself,” said Farkash. “Our nation’s strength lies in its people, in our ability to come together in the face of adversity. We draw courage from each other, from the stories of bravery and sacrifice, from the unwavering support of friends, neighbors, and even strangers.” IDSF CEO Lt. Col. (res.) Yaron Buskila also served in the Israel-Hamas War. He spoke about the chaos that he witnessed on October 7, when people were calling him to come help them.Beyond the tragedy and trauma of the massacre, Buskila said that he had also seen images of victory. He recalled the scores of cars and buses carrying thousands of reservists headed south to answer the call to arms, as well as people coming from all over the world to donate food and volunteer with the soldiers.Buskila said “We are a generation of victory.”

IDSF sponsored a portion of the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference 2024. www.jpost.com/AC24