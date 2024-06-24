Russia may be spying on Israeli navy, INS Drakon submarine - report

Analysts from the Droxford Maritime Institute published a report on Monday that raises suspicions that Russia is collecting intelligence information on the Israeli Navy.

According to the report, a ship tasked with espionage missions was found in an unusual area in the North Sea.

The area reportedly has relatively low strategic importance.

According to the report, the Israeli submarine INS Drakon was in the area conducting a "test voyage" about ten days ago.

It is possible that the Russian ship collected information on the submarine’s acoustic signature as detected by naval radar. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu climbs out of the 'Rahav,' the fifth submarine in the navy's fleet, in 2017 (credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)

The INS Drakon is considered the most expensive combat weapon in the hands of the IDF, and each submarine is valued at approximately 550 million euros.

Sub's specifications kept secret

The submarine became operational in the Navy last summer, and its specifications are kept secret.

According to the report, at the beginning of the month the submarine refueled, suggesting that it may have embarked on an operational mission recently.

In April, foreign media reported that Israel is developing new missiles for Dolphin submarines, including a vertical launch system.

If the report is accurate, these missiles, which will be on the new submarine INS Drakon, are ballistic missiles launched from the submarine alongside cruise missiles.

This represents a significant upgrade in Israel's missile capabilities, seemingly involving a new missile with a very long range, possibly a smaller version of the Jericho 3 missile launched from submarines.

According to reports, the Drakon submarine has the capability to launch 4-6 such missiles.

Netanyahu receives warning from panel probing submarine purchase

The Monday report comes on the same day as an Israeli commission investigating suspected wrongdoing in government purchases of submarines and missile boats from Germany issued a warning to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The panel notified Netanyahu that, based on evidence gathered thus far, the report could ultimately determine that he had used his position as prime minister between 2009 and 2016 to greenlight the purchases without due process.

"By doing so, he (Netanyahu) endangered the security of the state and harmed the state of Israel's foreign relations and economic interests," said the panel in its written decision, made public on Monday.

Netanyahu, in response, said that the submarines were central to Israel's security "in ensuring its existence against Iran, which is trying to destroy us."

"History will prove that Prime Minister Netanyahu was right on this issue as well and made the right decisions for the security of Israel," the statement from his office said.

The commission, established under the previous government in 2022, said that it will soon publish unclassified parts of the evidence collected during the probe into the deal, worth hundreds of millions of dollars.