Senate Republicans allege Biden 'deliberate withholding' defense materials from Israel

US President Joe Biden's fear of escalation has "left Israel exposed and our enemies emboldened," according to a letter released on Friday signed by nearly all Senate Republicans, which calls on the Biden Administration to expedite the delivery of all weapons and ammunition approved by Congress to Israel.

"We write once again to protest your administration’s partial arms embargo against Israel," the letter said. "The actions of the Biden-Harris administration run counter to our long history of robust military cooperation with Israel and cast doubt upon the reliability of the United States as a long-term security partner. "

The letter went on to reference the divisive video Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released on X, formerly known as Twitter, in June, where the leader accused Biden of withholding weapons and ammunition.

The White House adamantly denied Netanyhu's accusations, maintaining only one shipment of 500 and 2,000-lb bombs were delayed. The shipment of 500-lb bombs resumed last month.

The Pentagon at the time of Netanyahu's video said the US still delivered defense materials after Biden paused the one shipment of bombs, though it's unclear exactly what's been delivered since then. PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu meets with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House, last week. The loss of appetite for victory that has taken over the thinking of the West is both dangerous and immoral, the writer argues. (credit: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)

Resources allegedly withheld from Israel

The Republican's letter on Friday alleged the White House deliberately withheld 120 mm tank ammunition, 120 mm mortar ammunition, light tactical vehicles, air-to-air missiles, F-15s, F-35 engines, joint direct attack munition kits, 2,000 pound bombs, rifles and guided missile systems.

The letter also alleged the White House ignored Congressional inquiries regarding weapons shipment to Israel from Senate Republicans over the course of May and June.

"Your administration must stop accommodating Iran and its terrorist allies now," the letter said.

The Post has reached out to the Pentagon, White House and State Department regarding the letter's allegations.