US and Israel boost defense ties with key tech meetings

A joint operational technology working group of the Israeli and US Defense Departments held several meetings in Washington in July to discuss technological cooperation between the two countries, the Defense Ministry stated.

The head of the Directorate of Defense Research and Development in the Israeli Defense Ministry, Brigadier-General (res.) Dr. Daniel Gold and the US Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, Heidi Shyu, led the working group.

Subjects discussed in meeting

The subjects discussed included anti-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems and advanced communication systems, the ministry added.

Furthermore, the meetings reportedly focused on the technological lessons learned during the Israel-Hamas War. AN ARROW 3 ballistic missile interceptor is seen during its test launch near Ashdod in 2015. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Among the cooperations in this sector between the two countries is the Arrow air defense systems, which were developed collectively by the two nations over the course of a decade. The Arrow has been instrumental in the IDF's defense of Eilat against Houthi missiles.