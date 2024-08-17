IDF probes settler violence in Jit amid global condemnation

The IDF began this Friday investigating the actions of its forces during Thursday night clashes in the village of Jit, N12 reported.

Preliminary findings reveal that the IDF force deployed to calm tensions in the village was not determined enough to prevent the settlers' rioting.

The investigation indicates that some soldiers stood by without stopping the rioters, while others were involved in evacuating a Palestinian family from a burning house.

The violent disturbances have led to a wave of international condemnations in the last 24 hours. The White House condemned the riots that occurred last night in Jit, stating that "violent settler attacks against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank are unacceptable and must stop."

'Protect all communities'

The White House also emphasized that "Israeli authorities must take measures to protect all communities from harm, including intervening to stop violence against Palestinians and prosecuting all participants in the riots." Palestinians carry the body of Rashid Al-Sadeh, a Palestinian who was killed during an Israeli settlers' attack in the village of Jit. 16 August 2024. (credit: RANEEN SAWAFTA/REUTERS)

The criticism comes as global attention focuses on the ongoing tensions in the West Bank, where settler violence has increasingly drawn international concern. The White House's statement reflects the growing impatience in Washington with the lack of accountability for such incidents.

Meanwhile, Israeli officials are under pressure to respond to both the international community and domestic calls for stronger action against settler violence. The IDF's internal investigation will likely play a significant role in shaping the Israeli government's approach to these incidents moving forward.